Zanetello, Mueth enjoy Dodger Stadium experience

Nazzan Zanetello has been on a major league baseball field before. He was nine years old when he ran the bases at Busch Stadium after a Cardinals game.

Zander Mueth played at Busch early in his high school career.

On both occasions, the two were having fun, not taking the situation too seriously.

That changed on July 15.

Zanetello, an infielder who attends CBC, and Mueth, who pitches at Belleville East, joined 38 other high school seniors from across the country to play in the High School All-American Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star Week.

"It was honestly a surreal experience," Zanetello said. "You see it all the time on TV, you hear about the atmosphere and it definitely lived up to those expectations."

Mueth echoed those sentiments.

"It was kind of surreal to think about how many legends have pitched on that field," Mueth said. "It was amazing to be recognized as one of the top players in the country."

Belleville East coach Ryan Wiggs thoroughly enjoyed watching his hurler on TV.

"I was nervous with every pitch," Wiggs said.

CBC coach Mason Horne felt a huge sense of pride.

"It was so rewarding for him," Horne said. "Just getting that opportunity and to come through and get a hit and make a few plays. It's super exciting for him and his family. It's pretty awesome."

Mueth tried to take the experience in stride.

"I knew if I looked up, everything would hit me at that point," Mueth said.

The 6-foot-5 inch Mueth, who has made a verbal commitment to attend the University of Mississippi, did not allow a run in his one inning of work.

"That was really cool to see the kid from Belleville," Horne said. "To showcase St. Louis talent on a national stage is really great for St. Louis baseball."

Mueth was proud to represent the area.

"Everyone kind of thinks that the Midwest and other areas aren't as good at baseball because we're in a colder area, but Nazzan and I really represented St. Louis well," Mueth said. "We showed that the Midwest is no joke, we can play with anyone."

Zanetello, a former University of Miami commit, reopened his commitment before his junior campaign at CBC. He hopes he turned a few heads by getting a hit on the big stage.

"I think it'll help and get my name farther," Zanetello said. "I was the only uncommitted kid there."

Wiggs had a simple message for his star hurler before he headed west.

"I told him that do not forget to have fun," Wiggs said. "It's easy to get lost in that. I didn't want him to miss being a high school kid."

The two are looking to build off successful junior campaigns.

Zanetello batted .363 and drove in 29 runs in helping CBC reach the district championship game.