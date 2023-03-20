WEBSTER GROVES — Fate brought together Webster Groves senior William Zareh and junior Brayden McDowell this season.

If the early going is any indication, it’s going to be a banner year for the Statesmen.

Zareh and McDowell helped Webster Groves earn a 13-8 victory Monday afternoon over the Kirkwood Pioneers in the 53rd annual Lindbergh-Mehlville Tournament.

“It was kind of a sloppy game,” said Webster Groves coach David Wiggins, who is in his third year. “It’s early. I thought we’d see a little cleaner game.”

The game was played before a large gathering of fans and took almost three hours to play.

It was Webster Groves’ first win over rival Kirkwood since April 26, 2019.

The Statesmen have defeated the Pioneers just twice in the past 15 meetings.

“It’s always good to beat Kirkwood,” Zareh said. “I’d never beaten Kirkwood before.”

Both teams are in the Mehlville Pool of the eight-team tournament.

Webster Groves defeated Oakville 13-3 in its first game Friday and improved to 2-0. The Statesmen are scheduled to conclude pool play with an 11 a.m. game Tuesday at Mehlville.

Kirkwood dropped to 0-2. The Pioneers lost 13-1 to Mehlville in their opener. Kirkwood faces Oakville in an 11 a.m. game Tuesday.

Zareh, a catcher who hit .419 last year with a team-high 23 RBI, went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk. A Missouri State signee, Zareh also drove in two runs.

“I always like to have a good hitting game,” Zareh said. “It was a good game overall and I’m excited to play Mehville."

Wiggins expects big days like that from Zareh.

“William’s going to do that a log,” Wiggins said. “He hits the ball very hard. He’s one of the best hitters Webster’s ever had and he’s one of the best hitters in the area.”

McDowell, Zareh's personal courtesy runner, scored four runs.

“It was good. I was on base four times and scored four runs,” McDowell said. “It’s pretty fun for me knowing he’s a (Division I) player and I get to run for him.”

Their unique partnership came about recently.

McDowell tried to catch a fly ball hit by Zareh on the first day of outdoor practice. McDowell dove for the ball and ended breaking his left wrist on the play. He wears two mittens when he runs the bases.

“He dove for it and broke his hand so I’m the reason for it,” Zareh said about the injury. “But he gets to run for me.”

Wiggins is fine having McDowell contribute this way.

“He came to me and said that he asked his parents if he puts on two mittens could he be a courtesy runner,” Wiggins said. “I said, 'Well, you’re pretty fast so let’s give it a shot.’ He’s super fast, but he’s smart and aggressive. He’s not afraid to get dirty.”

Webster Groves jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings against Kirkwood, the home team for the game.

A two-run first inning was highlighted by a RBI double to left by Zareh, who hits second in the lineup. McDowell crossed with the first of his four runs when he scored on an error.

The Statesmen added solo runs in the second and third innings. Kirkwood starter junior Cale Berkbuegler was relieved with no outs and two on the third inning. Berkbuegler, who took the loss, allowed four runs on three this and four walks. In all, Kirkwood used five pitchers.

“They hit the ball when they needed to,” Kirkwood coach Scott Weissman said. “We just didn’t make enough plays.”

Webster Groves plated three in the fourth inning for the 7-0 lead.

Junior Drew Hauser executed a squeeze bunt to score junior Asher Harp, who led off the winning with a walk, a stolen base and went to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Zareh’s second double drove home sophomore Evan Mager, who reached on an error. Junior Graham Stisser followed with an RBI double to left center. Stisser finished his day going 3-for-4 with a walk.

“That’s the plan, man,” Stisser said about getting three hits. “I like to pull the ball and I did (Monday). It was a great team performance. We got our bats together and rallied."

Kirkwood didn’t roll over and play dead.

The Pioneers scored four runs in the fourth to knock out Statesmen junior starter Gus Dilorenzo, who had six strikeouts in three-plus innings. Kirkwood scored on two walks, a single, a hit batter and an error.

“He came in the game last year against Kirkwood and it was rough,” Wiggins said about Dilorenzo. “Gus has some of the best stuff in our program. His stuff is so good. He misses bats with his slider. He’s tough. His fastball has some lift.”

The Pioneers, who had five hits in the loss, added two runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 7-6. Junior Jack Reed and sophomore Jack Dothage each hit RBI singles.

“I was pleased with that,” Weissman said. “It showed me they have a little fight in them. We were right there. They didn’t quit. They kept coming.”

Wiggins said: “They got back in pretty quick. Our guys kept us in the game and then we broke it back open. That helped.”

Webster Groves squashed any visions of Kirkwood rallying for a win with a six-run sixth inning. Joe Callas, a three-year starter, smacked a two-run double to right field for the big blow in the inning.

“Joe Callas came up big for us right there,” Wiggins said. “We’ve been working hard on the machine to hit the ball the other way. He hit a line drive the other way and that’s what we want.”

The Pioneers scored twice in the sixth. A double to right by senior Patrick Fortune and a bases-loaded walk by Reed accounted for the runs.

Mager, the sixth pitcher for Webster Groves, came in from right field to relieve with the bases loaded and retired the final two batters to escape the jam. He then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to close out the game.

“Evan looked very good,” Zareh said. “He shut them down the last two innings.”

The Statesmen stole eight bases in the victory. The six pitchers gave up nine walks and threw two wild pitches. There also were four passed balls.

Weissman pointed out his seniors were gone on spring break, leaving him with a young team to take the field.

“We’re very, very young,” Weissman said. “We just make mistakes and we can’t minimize things that are happening. That’s what senior leadership gives you. When they all get back, I think we’ll be fine.”

The two rivals will meet again this spring. Webster Groves meets Kirkwood on April 28 on a field at Ballwin Athletic Association.

“It was really important to get this win,” Stisser said. “We play them again in late April on a Friday night in Ballwin and we hope to get a sweep this year. They’ve been banging up on us recently. This is the year we’re going to do the double over them. I feel good about our team this year. It should be a really fun year. Our goal is to win the district championship and go on from there.”

53rd Lindbergh-Mehlville Tournament: Webster Groves 13, Kirkwood 8