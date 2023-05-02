WELDON SPRING — Eric Gough dug through a storage unit after his players came to him wanting something different.

Anything that would break up a road malaise that had settled over the Fort Zumwalt West baseball team recently.

"The guys said that we've lost six times this year and all six times have been in those black jerseys," Gough said. "They said, 'We're never going to wear those again.' "

What emerged was something that hadn't seen the light of day since 1998.

Just in time for the Jaguars.

Sporting the same jerseys the 1998 team wore, Fort Zumwalt West defeated Francis Howell 9-4 in a huge Gateway Athletic Conference South Division contest at Francis Howell High School.

"Got a new set of a jerseys, beat a good Edwardsville team on Friday and rolled into today," Gough said. "We're starting to swing the bats a little bit better and we're having a little more confidence. It was a big win for us."

Fort Zumwalt West (23-6 overall, 6-3 GAC South), the No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, has beaten Francis Howell four times in the last five meetings.

It's the first time Francis Howell (23-7, 7-2) has lost to the same team three times in the same year since 2018 when it lost to Francis Howell Central all three times it faced them.

"That's a great team," Fort Zumwalt West senior catcher Cooper Robertson said. "That's a team we'll see later on in the postseason and (Wednesday). That's a top-five team in the state, it's a great win."

Fort Zumwalt West's offense has only mustered six runs in the last four road losses and that's when the players came to Gough asking to change things up. Heading into a road matchup with Illinois powerhouse Edwardsville, Gough broke out the new, old jerseys and it shook something loose.

Something that carried over into Tuesday. Against the Howell pitching staff, West busted out 10 hits and scored nine runs with Robertson, Nick Alagna and Mikey Ludwig collecting two RBI each.

"Not trying to do too much and pass the bat on to the next guy," Robertson said. "We have a great lineup up and down. We just trust each other, put the ball in play."

The nine runs were more than enough for lefty starter Kenton Deverman.

Deverman went the distance for his third complete game of the year, giving up three earned runs on seven hits and striking out nine.

"He's just a great pitcher," Francis Howell coach Tony Perkins said. "He doesn't walk people. He throws strikes and gets it done. Just tip your cap and move on. I was happy we got four runs off of him because he doesn't give up that much. He's a great player, great pitcher."

The Evansville commit has been on a roll recently. It's the third consecutive game that he has gone seven innings and has collected 31 strikeouts in those three games.

"I just think that I've been throwing it well recently," Deverman said. "Everything has been working for me. Hitting spots and getting ahead in spots."

Having Deverman on the mound puts Gough's mind at ease, even after Francis Howell was able to get two quick runs in the bottom of the first inning.

"The way he gets after it, I think he's the best in the state," Gough said. "He pounds the zone, he mixes up pitches so dang well. He challenges hitters. If I were anyone else, I wouldn't want to see him. He's tough. He's got everything you want in a No. 1 guy."

Howell's Brennon Wibbenmeyer led the offense with two RBI, while Aden Johnson and Brett Norfleet collected two hits off Deverman.

With such a quick turnaround, Perkin's message was short and sweet as Howell and Fort Zumwalt West square off again Wednesday in the de facto conference championship game.

Robertson knows that if their thoughts linger too long about today's victory, it'll hurt Wednesday.

"f we start thinking about today during tomorrow's game, we're going to get crushed," Robertson said. "That's the type of firepower they have."