Basketball team from Alaska beats the odds, arrives in Illinois ahead of tipoff

And those bags they had strapped to their shoulders as they ran through the airport? They never reached St. Louis from Chicago.

Granite City High, also nicknamed the Warriors, loaned some uniforms to Wasilla. Collinsville Athletics Director Clay Smith located four needed pairs of shoes, the other players had theirs. Wasilla players and coaches, before the game, managed to squeeze in a quick trip to a Collinsville department store, where they purchased some clothing and toiletry items.

Henderson isn’t sure, when, or whether, the Warriors will be reunited with their luggage.

“Who knows where it’s at? We have no idea,” he said. “We’re hoping it’s on a flight tonight. We’re going to send a coach over to St. Louis to check.”

Henderson said the team explored the possibility of staying in a hotel after the flight from Seattle to St. Louis was canceled. No dice. Nine hotels were called, and none had vacancy. The floor of the airport was good for, oh, 30 minutes at a time. Some players didn’t sleep at all.

“We spent 26 hours at the airport in Seattle and it felt like two days,” Henderson said. “It really did.