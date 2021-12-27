Basketball team from Alaska beats the odds, arrives in Illinois ahead of tipoff

COLLINSVILLE — Under the best of circumstances, a 3,000-mile flight from Alaska to southwestern Illinois is a tumultuous process.
The Wasilla High Warriors of Wasilla, Alaska, can attest to that. Their journey to the Collinsville Holiday Classic was chock full of adventure, the kind that’s more fun to look back on than endure.
After the Warriors lost to the host Kahoks 82-49 on Monday, their players and coaching staff had one thing on their minds - a long and deep sleep.
Warriors coach Steve Henderson tried to explain.
“Christmas night (Saturday), we left our houses about 10 p.m. and got to the (Anchorage) airport. Everything was going good,” Henderson said. “We took a three-hour flight to Seattle and everything was going good until about an hour before our connecting flight to St. Louis, which was canceled.
“Then it was two hours on the phone trying to figure out where the heck we were going. Originally, we were just going to go back home, but then they found us, on a different airline, a flight to Chicago at 5:35 the next morning (Monday) — so about 24 hours later.
“Then we got to Chicago and almost missed our connection to get here. They held a plane for us in Chicago to make it to St. Louis. We ran almost a mile in the airport to make our connection, sprinting with our bags. We showed up at our hotel (in Collinsville) at about 5:45 p.m., got over here about 6 and played a game. It was crazy.”
And those bags they had strapped to their shoulders as they ran through the airport? They never reached St. Louis from Chicago.
Granite City High, also nicknamed the Warriors, loaned some uniforms to Wasilla. Collinsville Athletics Director Clay Smith located four needed pairs of shoes, the other players had theirs. Wasilla players and coaches, before the game, managed to squeeze in a quick trip to a Collinsville department store, where they purchased some clothing and toiletry items.
Henderson isn’t sure, when, or whether, the Warriors will be reunited with their luggage.
“Who knows where it’s at? We have no idea,” he said. “We’re hoping it’s on a flight tonight. We’re going to send a coach over to St. Louis to check.”
Henderson said the team explored the possibility of staying in a hotel after the flight from Seattle to St. Louis was canceled. No dice. Nine hotels were called, and none had vacancy. The floor of the airport was good for, oh, 30 minutes at a time. Some players didn’t sleep at all.
“We spent 26 hours at the airport in Seattle and it felt like two days,” Henderson said. “It really did.
“Basketball aside, I think more of the frustration was just how tired they are. When we landed (in St. Louis), it was more about, ‘Can we just go take a nap?’ Then by the time we made the drive here, got to the hotel and got checked in, they didn’t even have time to lay down or anything. Some of these guys have only slept two or three hours since Christmas Day. It’s been a struggle.”
Junior Parker Kroon, who scored 13 points, joked: “It was just a casual 24-hour layover in Seattle, I guess.”
Kroon went on.
“It just never ends,” said Kroon, who had never traveled east of Montana. “We were all super tired in the airport. Most of it was an adventure, but there were times when we were kind of fed up with it. It was fun in the end.
“Our legs were dead (after the game). We were just out there competing.”
Smith said Wasilla was supposed to play in the tournament last year, but it was canceled because of COVID-19. He said the Warriors had played in a tournament in every state but Wyoming and Illinois. Now only Wyoming remains.
“I don’t know that for sure,” said Henderson, who said the trip to Collinsville was organized by Wasilla’s former coach, Ryan Engebretsen. Henderson is in his second season as the Warriors’ coach.
“Adversity strengthens,” Henderson said. “There’s a reason why we’re doing this. It seems tough right now, but we’re going to come out better on the other side. We just battled through it and here we are.”