Before they were stars there, we covered them here. Introducing our All-Decade All-Metro teams

Before Ezekiel Elliott became a Dallas Cowboy, he was a John Burroughs Bomber.

Before Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum blossomed into NBA all-stars, they were Chaminade Red Devils.

Before Colleen Quigley represented the United States in the 2016 Summer Olympics, she was a Nerinx Hall Marker.

Before Napheesa Collier was the 2019 Women’s National Basketball Association rookie of the year, she was an Incarnate Word Red Knight.

These athletes were some of the best and brightest who played on the fields and courts around St. Louis for the last 10 years.

We’ll honor them and many more as the STLhighschoolsports.com staff unveils our Post-Dispatch All-Decade series, covering school years from 2010-11 through 2019-20.

No games have been played for more than a month, but the All-Decade series is one way we’re continuing to deliver the best high school sports coverage in the area.

A player of the decade and corresponding teams will be named for each sport. Decisions are based on high school performances, with the aid of our All-Metro teams from the last 10 school years and our unrivaled database of statistics.