Before Ezekiel Elliott became a Dallas Cowboy, he was a John Burroughs Bomber.

Before Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum blossomed into NBA all-stars, they were Chaminade Red Devils.

Before Colleen Quigley represented the United States in the 2016 Summer Olympics, she was a Nerinx Hall Marker.

Before Napheesa Collier was the 2019 Women’s National Basketball Association rookie of the year, she was an Incarnate Word Red Knight.

These athletes were some of the best and brightest who played on the fields and courts around St. Louis for the last 10 years.

Over the past two months, we've honored these players and many more as the STLhighschoolsports.com staff unveiled our Post-Dispatch All-Decade series, covering school years from 2010-11 through 2019-20.

Decisions were based on high school performances, with the aid of our All-Metro teams from the last 10 school years and our unrivaled database of statistics.

Thanks for reading!

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.