Lafayette junior-to-be Brooke Biermann and recent John Burroughs graduate Lucy Bloomstran advanced through the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship qualifier Tuesday at Quincy Country Club in Quincy, Ill.
They will be part of the 156-player field for the 71st U.S. Girls' Junior Championship, which will be played July 22-27 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
Biermann shot a 6-over-par 77 to win the qualifying tournament.
Last season's Missouri Class 2 state runner-up, Biermann was coming off a semifinal finish last week in the 93rd Women's Western Amateur Junior Championship in Carmel, Ind. Biermann also is qualified to play in the Girls Junior PGA Championship from July 9-12 in Hartford, Conn.
Bloomstran, who helped lead John Burroughs to a Class 1 state team title last fall, outdueled Nicole Rallo of St. Joseph's in a playoff that went four holes to determine the qualifier's second national berth.
Both Bloomstran and Rallo, who is the first alternate from the qualifier, tied for the second position by shooting 12-over 83 on the 6,034-yard layout. Bloomstran will play for Scripps College in Claremont, Calif.
In the boys qualifier for the 72nd U.S. Junior Amateur, Jefferson City's Alex Gentry won a one-hole playoff over Yu-Ta Tsai for the lone boys position available after both players shot 2-over 72.
Priory senior-to-be Peter Weaver finished two shots back of the leaders after firing a 74.