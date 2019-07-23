Brooke Biermann was one of the eight best players Tuesday during the second round of qualifying in the 71st U.S. Girls' Junior at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
That wasn't quite enough, however, to help the Lafayette High standout qualify for the match play portion of the golf tournament.
Biermann bounced back from an 82 in Monday's opening qualifying round by firing a 3-under-par 69 in Tuesday's second qualifying round to finish at 151. That 36-hole score missed the cut by just one shot.
A junior-to-be at Lafayette, Biermann was one of five players in the 156-player field to shoot a 3-under 69 in Tuesday's second round. The best score was a 7-under 65 by Australia's Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, with rounds of 5-under 67 and 4-under 68 also posted in the second round.
The other area player in the qualifying field, recent John Burroughs graduate Lucy Bloomstran, also missed the cut for match play with a 36-hole total of 171 after rounds of 83 and 88.
Biermann's bounceback round of 69 included seven birdies, including on hole Nos. 9 and 13, which she played at 6-over par in Monday's opening round.
The top 64 players qualified to play in the tournament's match play beginning Wednesday. The final two players from the field emerged from a 13-player playoff at 6-over 150, just one shot ahead of Biermann and seven other players who finished at 151.
Among other players missing the cut for match play were two-time defending Missouri Class 2 state champion Megan Propeck of Notre Dame de Sion. Propeck, who hails from Leawood, Kan., finished at 10-over 154.