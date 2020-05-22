You are the owner of this article.
Borgia
Borgia

19-08-11BorgiavsStClairC3D2FBKemp16.JPG

Borgia's Sam Heggemann looks to pass during a Class 3 District 2 semi-final football game against St. Clair on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at St. Clair High School in St. Clair, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Girls volleyball: Pulled out a three-set victory against Logan-Rogersville to win the Class 3 state championship with a 32-4-1 record. It was the program’s 11th state title but first since 2013. Knights won their conference title and only lost once after Sept. 21.

Football: Won the AAA Division I title and advanced to a district final for the third consecutive season, finishing 9-3.

Girls basketball: Won AAA Division I title with unbeaten record and finished 16-10 after losing in district semifinals to Westminster.

Softball: Finished 18-7 for fifth consecutive winning record and tied with Tolton for AAA Division I title. Lost in district semifinals to Pacific.

Boys basketball: Posted 14-13 record. Lost in district semifinals to Westminster.

Boys soccer: 11-12. Lost five of last six games, including district opener.

Boys cross country: Benjamin Juengling finished 17th in Class 3 state meet.

Girls cross country: Finished 16th in team standings of Class 3 state meet.

Sports