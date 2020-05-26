Boschert comes out of retirement to take AD job at alma mater Duchesne

“This will be my third school doing this,” Boschert said. “When I took over at St. Charles West, at Zumwalt West, what I like to do … what you really have to do … is keep the status quo. I don't think you go into somewhere and make a bunch of drastic changes. You go in and just see how things go. You've got guys who've been there for a while. You're not going to come in and change up what people have been doing for a while. There might be some things that I found at the other two schools that might be worth while at Duchesne. We'll just have to see how things go.”

Boschert will take over a program that has had its share of success.

The girls soccer program has won state championships in five of the last seven seasons, including the Class 1 title last season. The boys soccer team and girls basketball team last won state titles in 2003.

Boschert isn't sure how long he'll stay at his alma mater and has no plans of ruling out a prolonged stay.