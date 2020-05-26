Boschert comes out of retirement to take AD job at alma mater Duchesne

Paul Boschert is going home.
After more than 30 years as an athletics director in the public schools system, Boschert accepted the same position at Duchesne, where he graduated in 1977.
Boschert, 61, takes over for Debi Turner, who recently took the position as Duchesne's dean of students. Turner had been the athletics director since 2013.
“I had a chance to go back to my alma mater, so it was something I really wanted to pursue,” Boschert said. “I really wanted to get my 30 years in in the public school system. Last year when I retired, it was a good opportunity for me to walk away. I had a great career. In the back of my mind, the only school I would consider was Duchesne. I think I've always dreamed of doing this, but I never thought it would happen. Being out, I had a chance to recharge the batteries a little bit. I know some of the coaches on the staff. This seemed like a great idea. It's the place I started, so I figured what the heck? It might be a good place to finish my career as well.”
Boschert will take on his new position with 14-plus years of experience as an athletics director at St. Charles West. He also served as the Fort Zumwalt West A.D for 16 years before his retirement in 2019. He starts at Duchesne July 1.
Boschert plans to enter his new job with an open mind. He will be surrounded by long-tenured coaches, including boys basketball coach Wade Bouslog, who has been at Duchesne for 17 years, and football coach Charlie Elmendorf, who has been at the helm of the program for 25 years.
“This will be my third school doing this,” Boschert said. “When I took over at St. Charles West, at Zumwalt West, what I like to do … what you really have to do … is keep the status quo. I don't think you go into somewhere and make a bunch of drastic changes. You go in and just see how things go. You've got guys who've been there for a while. You're not going to come in and change up what people have been doing for a while. There might be some things that I found at the other two schools that might be worth while at Duchesne. We'll just have to see how things go.”
Boschert will take over a program that has had its share of success.
The girls soccer program has won state championships in five of the last seven seasons, including the Class 1 title last season. The boys soccer team and girls basketball team last won state titles in 2003.
Boschert isn't sure how long he'll stay at his alma mater and has no plans of ruling out a prolonged stay.
“At my age, you really don't want to put any timetable on things,” Boschert said. “I think if everything works out well and I enjoy it and they enjoy me and we keep this relationship going, I could see this thing gong for a while. I shared with my wife that our starter home would be just that and here we are still here 34 years later. I think that's the mentality I take into this job. You go in and just see what it is. I don't think there can be any certainties in what you're going to do.”
For Bouslog and his fellow Duchesne coaches, Boschert's hiring brought an air of excitement.
“A lot of us coaches were excited when we knew he'd applied,” Bouslog said. “He's a known commodity and a man I've known for years with his work on the GAC/Suburban basketball shootout. He is very knowledgeable and is considered on of the best A.D.s in the area. He'll take over for Debi who I thought did a tremendous job. This is a good move and we know what we're getting.”
