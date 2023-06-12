The job will largely be the same, but the surroundings will be different for Amy Boscolo.

Boscolo will take over as the athletics director at Edwardsville High School on July 1 after spending the last five years as the athletics director and assistant principal at Highland High. Boscolo’s first actual day on the job will be July 5 since July 1 is a Saturday that will be followed by the July 4 holiday.

Boscolo replaces Alex Fox, who was the Tigers’ AD for the last six years.

“Every athletics director job is different from the next,” said Boscolo, 45. “Yes, there are some basics that are the same when it comes to assisting with scheduling, transportation, officials. But every job is different based on the needs of the school community and how that job has been defined within each individual school.

“So what I’m doing at Edwardsville will be very different from what I did at Highland because I also had the assistant principal role at Highland. I’m looking forward to that difference and feeling like I’m going to have one job — which is athletics — to focus on. I want to be able to lead. When you have too many irons in the fire, you end up being more than a manager than a leader.”

Boscolo, who has spent 19 years in education, has been a coach, a junior high assistant principal, a physical education and health teacher and an athletics trainer. She has worked at Neuqua Valley High in Naperville, Urbana High and J.W. Eater Junior High in Rantoul.

The job of athletics director used to be held almost exclusively by males. Boscolo has been pleased to see females emerge as top candidates for AD roles.

“You don’t have to be a man to like sports, right?” Boscolo said. “I think there are still quite a bit of (questions): ‘Can you actually do the job? Do you understand football? Do you understand boys basketball?’ Of course, there’s always going to be some of that, but I’ve not had that experience. I’ve always been blessed with coaches who have opened their arms and said, ‘Come on in. We’re lucky to have you,’ or ‘We’re lucky to work with you.’

“I’m working for our coaches, our kids, our community. I’m in the service industry. It’s what we do. Gender, color, religion, none of that matters as long as you’re taking care of the kids.”

Boscolo enjoyed her time at Highland. For the time being, she plans to continue living in Highland.

“No complaints. I loved everything I did,” she said. “I’m excited for the future of Highland athletics. They’re going to keep getting better. The kids are great, the community is great, tons of support. It’s just a wonderful place. (But) I wanted to be a leader in education-based athletics.”

Highland’s search for a new athletics director will begin this week. Boscolo said her successor no longer will be required to serve as an assistant principal; the two positions have been separated.

Edwardsville is glad to welcome Boscolo into the athletics director role.

“Amy brings a variety of experiences to District 7 and will be able to build on the solid foundation and growth in the athletic program established by Alex Fox,” Edwardsville superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. “She brings a student-centered approach to Edwardsville and will be able to continue the wonderful support our athletic programs have received within the district.”

Boscolo said being an athletics director means being visible to the public.

“We always joked in our office at Highland that the three most visible jobs in the school district are the superintendent, the high school principal and the athletics director,” she said. “People care about the school community, they care about education, they care about their sports programs, they care about fine arts. It’s making sure that community relations piece is taken care of as well. That’s a big part of it. You have to be respectful of everyone’s opinions and views.”