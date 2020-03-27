AAA Small all-conference

Archdiocesan Athletics Association, Small division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:
SUPERLATIVES
Player of the year: C Ryan Kalkbrenner, sr., Trinity
Co-Newcomers of the year: G Marcus Coleman, fr., Lutheran St. Charles; and G Mark Yarborough, so., Duchesne
Defensive player of the year: Kalkbrenner, Trinity
Offensive player of the year: G Roddy Alexander, jr., O'Fallon Christian
Co-Coaches of the year: Adam Glenville, O'Fallon Christian; and Jeff McCaw, Trinity
FIRST TEAM
G Frankie May, so., Lutheran St. Charles
Alexander, O'Fallon Christian
F Kalin Black, sr., O'Fallon Christian
G Rashad Weekley, sr., Trinity
Kalkbrenner, Trinity
SECOND TEAM
F Tyree Wesley, sr., DuBourg
F Lance Hackney, jr., Lutheran St. Charles
G Ryan Gancarz, so., Duchesne
G Ray Horry, jr., O'Fallon Christian
G TJ Rush, sr., Trinity
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!