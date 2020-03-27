AAA Small all-conference
Archdiocesan Athletics Association, Small division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:

SUPERLATIVES

Player of the year: C Ryan Kalkbrenner, sr., Trinity

Co-Newcomers of the year: G Marcus Coleman, fr., Lutheran St. Charles; and G Mark Yarborough, so., Duchesne

Defensive player of the year: Kalkbrenner, Trinity

Offensive player of the year: G Roddy Alexander, jr., O'Fallon Christian

Co-Coaches of the year: Adam Glenville, O'Fallon Christian; and Jeff McCaw, Trinity

FIRST TEAM

G Frankie May, so., Lutheran St. Charles

Alexander, O'Fallon Christian

F Kalin Black, sr., O'Fallon Christian

G Rashad Weekley, sr., Trinity

Kalkbrenner, Trinity

SECOND TEAM

F Tyree Wesley, sr., DuBourg

F Lance Hackney, jr., Lutheran St. Charles

G Ryan Gancarz, so., Duchesne

G Ray Horry, jr., O'Fallon Christian

G TJ Rush, sr., Trinity

