Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Two games into the season, Larry Abbey looks like a different player.
The University City senior guard averaged 8.7, 10.2 and 7.6 points per game in his first three seasons, respectively, but he has stepped up his production through this season's first two games.
After dropping in 23 points Tuesday night, Abbey followed that with a game-high 29 points Friday in the Lions' 69-61 win over host Borgia in a semifinal game of the Borgia Turkey Tournament at Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gym.
U. City (2-0) will defend its tournament title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Fort Zumwalt North (2-0). The Lions beat the Panthers in last season's Borgia tournament final.
“I felt great in warmups and at 9 a.m. practice, so when I got in the game, it just felt like I was at shootaround,” Abbey said. “I had to recognize how my role changed this year. Last year, we had Brandon Ming and Jalen Hampton and those are big-time players. I had to be patient and wait for my time to come.”
Abbey got things started in a big way Friday with a trio of three-pointers to give U. City a 19-9 lead after one quarter.
“He's getting it figured out,” Lions coach Kelvin Lee said. “He's a senior and he's playing like it. He plays like a freshman some damn times, but he played like a senior down the stretch and that's what we needed.”
With the ball in his hands much of the game, Abbey made life difficult all evening for the Knights.
“He was a handful to guard,” Borgia coach Dave Neier said. “He put the ball into the lane a lot of times and he would get a lay-up or dish it off to somebody. He made it awfully tough on us.”
Eight straight points by senior forward Carlton Thomas to start the second quarter swelled the lead to 18. Thomas, who had 26 points in the opener, scored 21 against the Knights.
“That's Carlton,” Lee said. “Sometimes, he disappears on me. But, he's a hell of a player. I'm glad he's on my team.”
With U. City threatening to run away with the game, Borgia made its move. The Knights rolled out a 19-3 run over a span of 3 minutes, 28 seconds late in the second quarter to cut their deficit to just five before settling for a nine-point hole at halftime.
The Lions worked the lead back up to as much as 12 in the third quarter before Borgia cut it back to four near the end of the period.
Much of the deficit was chiseled away by work at the free throw line. The Knights knocked down 16 of 21 attempts at the charity stripe in the third quarter, including 9-of-12 by sophomore forward Adam Rickman, who finished with a team-high 22 points.
Borgia finished the game 26-for-36 at the free throw line.
“When you get a team that's as aggressive as they are, you better be aggressive right back or you're gonna end up getting the ball stolen and stuff like that,” Neier said. “We made sure we attacked them to give us a chance to score and that did lead us to the free throw line.”
A lay-up by junior guard Grant Schroeder with 4:36 left in regulation got Borgia to within one, but he missed the and-one free throw that would have tied it. Schroeder also had a chance to tie with a 3-pointer just over a minute later, but his attempt was off the mark. He would finish with 21 points to give him games of 31, 21 and 21 points to start the season.
It was the Lions who would benefit at the free throw line down the stretch, sinking 10 of 11 freebies in the final three minutes to secure the win. U. City ended up 22-of-29 at the line as the teams combined to attempt 65 free throws, making 48 of them.
“This is just the type of team I have. We just can't stand prosperity sometimes and let a team back in the game. But, I expected them to make a run. They're at home and they've got a good coach and a good program,” Lee said. “It was a heck of a game. I enjoyed it. I told my team we need games like this. We made our free throws late to close a good team out and that's what it's all about.”