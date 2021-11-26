Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final

“When you get a team that's as aggressive as they are, you better be aggressive right back or you're gonna end up getting the ball stolen and stuff like that,” Neier said. “We made sure we attacked them to give us a chance to score and that did lead us to the free throw line.”

A lay-up by junior guard Grant Schroeder with 4:36 left in regulation got Borgia to within one, but he missed the and-one free throw that would have tied it. Schroeder also had a chance to tie with a 3-pointer just over a minute later, but his attempt was off the mark. He would finish with 21 points to give him games of 31, 21 and 21 points to start the season.

It was the Lions who would benefit at the free throw line down the stretch, sinking 10 of 11 freebies in the final three minutes to secure the win. U. City ended up 22-of-29 at the line as the teams combined to attempt 65 free throws, making 48 of them.

“This is just the type of team I have. We just can't stand prosperity sometimes and let a team back in the game. But, I expected them to make a run. They're at home and they've got a good coach and a good program,” Lee said. “It was a heck of a game. I enjoyed it. I told my team we need games like this. We made our free throws late to close a good team out and that's what it's all about.”