Alexander, Black step up to lead O'Fallon Christian past St. Dominic

O'FALLON, MO. — Down one of its three main scorers, the O’Fallon Christian boys basketball team hasn’t missed too much of a beat.

As it has done since Kristian Davis and his 15 points per game were sidelined with an ankle injury just over two weeks ago, Roddy Alexander and Kalin Black picked up the scoring slack again Tuesday with 19 and 17 points, respectively, to lead the Eagles to a 68-55 win over St. Dominic in a non-conference game at Christian.

“They’re both three-year varsity players. They’re very experienced by now and they know with one of our leading scorers out that they’ve got to step up and they did just that,” Christian coach Adam Glenville said. “They’ve grown up together, childhood best friends, so it’s one of those things where they just feed off each other. The chemistry is there and they make coaching easy.”

Alexander, the Eagles’ leading scorer at 15.7 points per game, has averaged 17.2 points per contest in the five games since Davis was injured early in a Feb. 3 contest against Lutheran St. Charles.

“He’s one of our leading scorers, so with him out, we definitely have to pick up our game more,” Alexander said. “But it’s everybody. Everybody has to step up. We’ve just got to keep him lifted up by going out there and balling for him.”