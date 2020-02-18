Alexander, Black step up to lead O'Fallon Christian past St. Dominic

O'FALLON, MO. — Down one of its three main scorers, the O’Fallon Christian boys basketball team hasn’t missed too much of a beat.
As it has done since Kristian Davis and his 15 points per game were sidelined with an ankle injury just over two weeks ago, Roddy Alexander and Kalin Black picked up the scoring slack again Tuesday with 19 and 17 points, respectively, to lead the Eagles to a 68-55 win over St. Dominic in a non-conference game at Christian.
“They’re both three-year varsity players. They’re very experienced by now and they know with one of our leading scorers out that they’ve got to step up and they did just that,” Christian coach Adam Glenville said. “They’ve grown up together, childhood best friends, so it’s one of those things where they just feed off each other. The chemistry is there and they make coaching easy.”
Alexander, the Eagles’ leading scorer at 15.7 points per game, has averaged 17.2 points per contest in the five games since Davis was injured early in a Feb. 3 contest against Lutheran St. Charles.
“He’s one of our leading scorers, so with him out, we definitely have to pick up our game more,” Alexander said. “But it’s everybody. Everybody has to step up. We’ve just got to keep him lifted up by going out there and balling for him.”
Black, who missed one of those five contests with an ankle injury of his own, has averaged 18.8 points per game during that stretch, which is well above his season average of 12.2.
“It’s mostly not even us thinking about scoring,” Black said. “We’re thinking about moving the ball. As you see, we move the ball well. Basically, our main focus is to run, play ‘D’ and share the ball.”
In its final home game of the regular season, Christian (20-5) won for the fifth time in six games to hit the 20-win mark for the second time in three seasons.
“It feels good to end on a win at home. The crowd came out here on senior night for Zorrie (Dotson),” Glenville said. “But, we’ve got to take care of business at Lutheran St. Charles on Friday and then districts (at Winfield) starting next Monday.”
St. Dominic (12-10) received 24 points and 11 rebounds from leading scorer and rebounder Ryan Schwendeman, but got scant else from the rest of the team for most of the first three-and-a-half quarters.
Bryce Little used a late scoring binge to finish with 10 points, but the Crusaders’ other two players who average double-figure scoring, Brendan Deters and Anthony Lewis, were held to a combined 11 points.
“We’ve got to just be more consistent,” St. Dominic coach Kevin Roberts said. “Ryan has been really consistent for us all year. We kind of know exactly what we’re going to get out of him night in and night out. But, he was kind of it for us tonight.”
Lewis had all six of his points on back-to-back 3-pointers to give St. Dominic an early 10-6 lead, but the rest of the first quarter was a series of runs.
The Eagles scored five straight points, but the Crusaders followed with five straight of their own to go back up by four. Christian had the final run of the quarter, a 7-0 burst that resulted in an 18-15 lead.
Alexander scored the first four points of the second quarter to bring the overall run to 11-0 and the Eagles’ lead to seven. Christian led by five at the break, 29-24.
A 3-point play by Schwendeman got the Crusaders to within four early in the third quarter, but a 12-2 run by the Eagles bloated their advantage up to 43-29.
Much of Christian’s third quarter damage was done by R.J. Horry, who had eight of his 10 points in a span of 1 minute, 21 seconds. Horry’s brother, Ray, also finished with 10 points to go along with five assists and five steals.
“R.J. is a vocal leader and he gets out there and he settles them down. He’s a knockdown shooter and he’s been shooting the ball a lot better the past couple games,” Glenville said. “Ray handles the ball, he gets everyone involved and he can shoot it when he needs to. But, the way he gets inside and he penetrates and breaks everything down, that’s a skill in itself.”
The Eagles’ lead grew to as much as 21 points just under three minutes into the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders went on a furious rally to cut it to 10 with 1:40 remaining.
Little had eight of his points during the run, including a pair of 3-pointers, but the hole was too big for St. Dominic.
“We got up and down the floor, got some easy looks and hit some outside shots, which we weren’t hitting early on,” Roberts said. “Tonight was a really good test for us. Playing teams like this really does help us as we get later in the year.”