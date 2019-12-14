O'Fallon Christian's Roddy Alexander dribbles between his legs during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
LADUE — Roddy Alexander wasn’t going to hang his head with his team trailing at halftime.
None of the O’Fallon Christian junior's teammates did either.
Alexander caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 10 of his team-high 19 points, to lead a second-half comeback for Christian in a 61-53 win over Mater Dei in the Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday at MICDS.
“Coach always talks about it at practice, always keeping your head up no matter what’s going on because it’s always the next play,” Alexander said. “And we never give up until that last buzzer.”
Kristian Davis scored 15 for Christian (5-1), which outscored the Knights 41-25 in the second half. Raynard Horry scored 11 points and Kalin Black added nine.
“We were getting off to slow start. We were down by eight (at halftime) and we just had to pick up the defensive intensity,” Christian coach Adam Glenville said. “In the second half, we’re used to playing fast, trapping a little more, so we tried to emphasize that.”
Sparked by an aggressive press, the Eagles scored 14 of the first 15 points in the third quarter. Alexander scored six points during the blitz, Black had a pair of buckets and RJ Horry drilled a 3-ball to give Christian a 34-29 lead.
“First half we struggled a little bit,” Alexander said. “I just knew once I got the ball in the bucket a couple times, my teammates would start going. It was a great team win.”
Mater Dei (6-3), No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, finished the third on a 7-2 run. Jacob Schadegg hit his third of four treys to cut Christian’s lead to 39-38.
Schadegg scored 19 points and Grant Goebel added 13 for the Knights, who were playing without starters Caleb Zurliene (concussion) and Mitchell Haake (broken wrist). Both players are expected back on Friday.
“We still wanted to come over here and compete and we expected to win with what we had out there,” Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. “It’s guys really accepting their roles and buying into it and playing 32 minutes instead of 18 or 20.”
Davis took over in the fourth quarter for Christian. Sparked by a pair of nice dishes from RJ Horry, the 6-foot-3 sophomore scored 11 points including sinking all four of his free throws down the stretch.
“All the buckets started to fall. We started to get into a flow and everything went after that,” Davis said.
The first quarter evolved into a 3-point shooting contest as each team hit three from behind the arc.
Raynard Horry drained all three from long-range for Christian in a back-and-forth frame that featured five lead changes and three ties.
“(Mater Dei) played fantastic defense,” Glenville said. “They played the Pac-Man defense. They didn’t give up any easy baskets. They made us shoot from outside. Fundamentally, they’re extremely sound.”
Goebel hit two treys and Jacob Schadegg had the other for Meter Dei, which led 16-13 heading into the second quarter.
The Knights took control in the second quarter with a 10-0 run by attacking the glass. Alden Moss, Goebel and Tyler Jasper all scored in the paint and Jacob Schadegg capped the spurt with a four-point play to give Mater Dei a 26-15 lead.
Christian’s defense kept the Eagles in the game, forcing six turnovers and a Black put-back cut the deficit to 28-20 at halftime.
“I don’t know if we just got a little complacent and thought they weren’t going to come out and compete in the second half,” Ron Schadegg said. “We just got to play 32 minutes at a high level when you’re playing teams the caliber of them. We just didn’t complete it for 32 minutes.”
