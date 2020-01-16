Algee, O'Fallon muscle past University City, into Denver Miller final

University City (6-6), which will meet the Wildcats in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday, didn't have an answer for Algee on the boards.

"They were the more aggressive team. They were more aggressive on the rebounding end," University City coach Kelvin Lee said. "On the offensive end, they kept getting put backs. I kept seeing No. 30 (Algee). He was killing us on the glass."

Algee finished with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds.

O'Fallon sophomore Caleb Burton keyed the offensive outburst with a game-high 17 points.

"The last few games, he's looking to score more because he's threat teams have to account for," Muniz said of Burton. "We don't have one big scorer who scores a bunch of points."

Burton emphasized that aggressive mindset as he slashed into the lane throughout the contest and finished with five assists to go along with his points.

"We were spreading them out and attack them," the sophomore said.

University City, meanwhile, shot 50 percent from the field (21-for-42) and were outrebounded 10-to-3 on the offensive glass.

"That was the tale of the tape," Lee said.