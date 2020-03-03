Algee's dominant third quarter lifts O'Fallon over Alton in regional semifinal

EDWARDSVILLE — O’Fallon High sophomore Dawson Algee made up for lost time.
After sitting for all but 1 minute, 42 seconds of the first half with foul trouble, Algee took over in the third quarter for the Panthers in their Class 4A Regional semifinal against Alton at Edwardsville High on Tuesday night.
Algee scored nine points, pulled down four rebounds and had a pair of assists in the frame as O’Fallon erased a halftime deficit en route to a 63-52 win.
O’Fallon (25-6) will play Edwardsville (23-9) in the regional championship at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“I decided to keep my head up,” Algee said. “I didn’t let it get to me.”
Shaun Riley scored 14 points, Caleb Burton scored 13 and Chris Porter added 12 points for O’Fallon. Algee and Logan Lowery each scored 11 points to round out a balanced attack.
Ky’Lun Rivers scored 18, with 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter, and Dante’ Herrin added 13 points for Alton (13-18).
Algee began his run by finding Porter for a trey to open the second half, which gave O’Fallon a 26-25 lead. Algee followed with a put-back and a hook to help extend the advantage.
“Everybody knows on this team it's win or go home so we just try to play every play as hard as we can,” Riley said.
But Algee saved his biggest play for the final seconds of the third quarter. After Burton missed the free throw on a chance for a 3-point play with 5 seconds left, Algee swooped in for the offensive rebound. He went up strong, got the basket and foul. His free throw capped a 5-point trip and gave the Panthers a commanding 46-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“The third quarter Dawson showed what he could do,” O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. “I mean, only being a sophomore, but he really seemed to make up for some lost time.”
Alton tried to come back in the fourth behind the hot-hand of Rivers. The Redbirds cut the deficit to six and had a chance to get even closer with two minutes left, but a turnover short-circuited the comeback.
“I thought we were really patient and (it) just kind of got away from us,” Alton coach Dana Morgan said. “I thought we played hard, I thought we fought back, got it to a six-point game, got the ball in the right guy's hands and just didn’t make a shot. But, I'm just proud of our guys to keep fighting.”
O’Fallon lost the services of Algee, its second-leading scorer, after he picked up two quick fouls to start the game.
“We did have to change our game plan on defense, but we were still together and Dawson did play huge in that third quarter and brought us a lot of energy,” Riley said.
The Panthers' long-range shooting made up for the 6-foot-3 forward’s absence. O’Fallon drained 4 of 6 from beyond the arc as Lowery and Porter drained two each while Alton went 0 for 4 from three-point range.
The hot shooting paced O’Fallon to a 16-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Herrin took over in the second quarter for Alton, scoring three straight buckets to open the frame. Herrin’s 3-pointer gave the Redbirds their first lead at 21-20 with 3:23 left in the first half.
Herrin finished with 13 points in the second, nearly four more than his per game average and Morry Woods’ put-back late in the second gave Alton a 25-23 lead at halftime.
Alton shot 7 for 14 in the second quarter and went 10 for 25 (40 percent) in the first half, while O’Fallon shot 3 of 8 in the second and 9 of 19 (47 percent) for the half.