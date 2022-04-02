All-Metro boys basketball player of the year: CBC point guard Martin makes heart matter most on run to state championship

Size matters.

On the basketball court we’re told bigger is always better. A generation ago near 7-footers handling the ball and shooting long-range shots would be sacrilege. Now it’s commonplace.

Size can buy you the benefit of the doubt. When given the choice, college programs and professional organizations will opt for the bigger player. Skills can be sharpened, but there’s no changing size.

Rob Martin knows that all too well.

The senior point guard for the CBC basketball team, Martin prayed for the day he’d hit the growth spurt jackpot.

That day never came, so he took matters into his own hands.

“It’s heart over height,” Martin said. “I can’t control my height. I just go out there and don’t think about height. I don’t care how tall you are, if you’re on the opposite team I’m going to destroy you.”

With a lightning quick first step, slick ball handling skills, excellent vision and an uncanny ability to finish at the rim Martin carried CBC to the Class 6 championship, the program's first state title since 2014. He is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys basketball player of the year.

At 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, Martin is just the fourth player shorter than 6-feet tall to earn the award since its inception in 1985. He joins St. Charles West’s Kramer Soderberg (5-11, 2008), Vashon’s Dwayne Polk (5-8, 2004) and Cardinal Ritter’s Kenny Burke (5-8, 2003).

Martin, 17, is the the fourth Cadet to be named the All-Metro player of the year, joining Larry Hughes (1997), Jordan Barnett (2014) and former teammate Caleb Love (2020).

Martin averaged 20.1 points and 4.9 assists as he led the Cadets to a 26-6 record. Just three of those losses came against in-state opponents in Chaminade, Link Year Prep and Westminster. His team’s success landed Martin the nod as the Metro Catholic Conference player of the year. The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named him the Class 6 player of the year. But when it came time for the MBCA to pick Mr. Show-Me Basketball, awarded to the state’s top senior, it passed over Martin. So did Gatorade when it made its selection for Missouri’s player of the year. Both honors went to Blair Oaks’ 6-foot-10 center Luke Northweather.

“Rob was deserving,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “The kid is 5-10 and willed us to a state championship.”

Overlooked and underestimated have become a way of life for Martin. It wasn’t supposed to be this way. When he was in fifth grade Martin made national waves in the basketball world when he scored 30 points at a high-level tournament. His crossover was killer and his jumpers found nothing but net. The highlights are on YouTube. Martin was in the gym constantly working on his game. He was going to take over when he got to high school and nothing was going to stop him.

At least that’s what he thought before he started playing for Tatum.

“It was tough for me. Him coming in and being a little baby internet sensation,” Tatum said. “Everybody knew who he was and what he’d done coming from middle school into high school.”

Martin cracked the starting lineup as a freshman and figured he had it made. Only the dribbling skills that sliced and diced his middle school competition weren’t as effective. The speed that had separated him from the pack wasn’t getting him that much separation. After watching Martin pound the ball into the court one too many times Tatum yanked him out of the starting lineup. It was the first time Martin tasted humble pie.

“I had to take him out of the lineup, it was hindering us offensively,” Tatum said. “The ball was getting stuck. When we took him out of the lineup and put in another guy who wasn’t as talented we saw our offense flow better. He started to do what was best for us and not for him.”

His freshman season culminated with a Class 5 runner-up finish to Rock Bridge. His sophomore year ended without a loss as the Cadets advanced to the state semifinals only to have the season canceled by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. His junior season came to a heartbreaking end when Chaminade nipped CBC at the buzzer in a hotly contested district title game.

After starting out high school with dreams and expectations of state championships, Martin was down to his last shot.

“I was desperate, I was hungry, I wanted it bad,” Martin said. “I had to become a state champion.”

He also wanted to continue playing basketball at the next level, but the recruiting process for 5-foot-10 point guards is not an easy one. Every scholarship a college coach offers includes a certain amount of risk. Few were willing to take a risk on Martin simply because of his height.

It was a devastating realization that all of his work on the court, in the weight room and in film study wasn’t going to woo suitors by the bunch. For the first time in Martin’s life, basketball wasn’t fun.

“I was questioning myself, ‘I’m doing all this for what?’ ” Martin said. “I wasn’t getting any results.”

With Tatum and his mother, Leslie Hammons, in his ears, Martin didn’t let his discouragement drag him down. He funneled his frustration into his preparation and let his game speak for itself.

“Just letting my anger and emotions out on the court. I feel like I did that this year,” Martin said. “When the lights were bright I feel like I shined and that’s what I did to stay confident.”

Martin finally found a program willing to take a risk on him when he verbally committed to Indiana State in late February. He had offers from St. Louis U., Eastern Illinois, Northwest Missouri State and a few others but felt the best fit was with the Sycamores.

Martin will sign his binding national letter of intent soon and that will be the last act of his high school basketball career. No one could have foreseen how his four years at CBC would play out but the way it finished made it all worthwhile.

“I’m satisfied ending my high school career as a champion,” Martin said. “Now it’s on to bigger and better things. I’m not done yet.”

