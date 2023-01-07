Altadonna, Decker team up for late basket as Highland rallies for shootout victory

HIGHLAND — Cade Altadonna had his eyes trained on Braxdon Decker, patiently waiting for the right moment as time ticked away Saturday.

Decker shook his defender with a back-door cut to the basket, Altadonna delivered a precision bounce pass and Decker finished a layup and three-point play with 3.2 seconds left to give Highland a 56-54 victory over Quincy Notre Dame in the Highland Shootout.

“That’s one (play) we’ve run a lot this year, but we hadn’t run it yet in the game,” said Altadonna, a senior. “Jake Ottensmeier stepped up and said, ‘You know, guys, let’s just run it.’ We agreed with him. He’s one of our guys we trust.

“I love having Braxdon Decker out there in that spot, too. I knew he was going to get it. He made a great cut and I found him. Braxdon set that whole play up himself.”

The play culminated a 14-0 run that began after Highland fell behind 53-42 with 3 minutes and 36 seconds to play. Sophomore Garrin Stone’s basket tied the game at 53 with 1:55 left.

After a second consecutive Quincy Notre Dame turnover, the Bulldogs dribbled down the clock before calling timeout with 12 seconds left. Altadonna made his connection with Decker for the key three-point play, but plenty of drama remained.

Altadonna fouled senior Jake Hoyt with 2.5 seconds remaining. Hoyt made his first free throw, but missed his second. There was a scramble for the loose ball, which rolled outside the 3-point line on the right side. Hoyt rushed to it, picked it up and tossed in an off-balanced 3-pointer. But officials ruled the shot came after time expired.

“I was a little nervous on that one. I’m not going to lie,” Altadonna said.

The Bulldogs (12-6) celebrated while the Raiders (9-6) came to grips with the call and trudged to their locker room with the stinging defeat.

Ottensmeier finished with 15 points to lead Highland, while Decker had 12 points, sophomore Grant Fleming had 11 points and Altadonna had nine points and four assists.

Decker didn’t start but is earning more time on the court with his recent production. All of his points came in the second half as he earned the game’s MVP award.

While the slender 6-foot-2 Decker is getting acclimated to his first year on the varsity, postgame interviews are something new for him and he was soft-spoken about his heroics.

“I had to make it,” Decker said of the final basket. “I didn’t want to do too much at the end — be careful with the ball. It was a good pass. (Cade) was looking up. I had to finish it through contact. Contact or not, I was going to go up with it and get a foul and hit the free throws or make the layup.”

The victory was satisfying not only because of Highland’s late-game execution, but also because the odds of winning were decidedly in Quincy Notre Dame’s corner. But the Raiders lost their attack mentality in the waning minutes, and the Bulldogs pounced.

“I was hoping we would figure them out a little bit sooner,” Highland coach Deryl Cunningham said. “It took a little while, but to our guys’ credit, they didn’t give in. That says a lot about our kids. There’s not a lot of people that believed, with three minutes (left), that we were going to win. But we fought like crazy.”

The comeback began when Altadonna made a pair of free throws with 3:29 to play, cutting Quincy Notre Dame’s lead to 53-44. Decker followed with a driving layup to cut it to 53-46 at the 3:09 mark. Fleming hit a baseline jumper to make it 53-48 with 2:50 on the clock, and Ottensmeier followed with a steal and a three-point play to make it 53-51.

Stone’s basket tied it at 53 before Decker kicked in the door.

“Braxton, I have to trust more,” Cunningham said. “He’s very thin, but he gets an awful lot done for his size. Cade reads (the final play) and the timing was excellent. I was almost a little nervous to do it because we do it a lot with Grant, too. But Cade makes good reads, it was there and I was very proud of the guys for the execution.”

Quincy Notre Dame, which led 14-13 after one quarter, 28-24 at halftime and 42-39 after three quarters, was led by senior Alex Connoyer’s 17 points. Senior Charlie Lavery had 11.

The Raiders had taken their 11-point lead in the fourth quarter with an 11-1 uprising.

“A year or two ago, we might have put our heads down,” Cunningham said. “The difference (now) is the guys believe they can win and they know we’ve got some ability.”

