Althoff opens season by edging Waterloo

BELLEVILLE — It had been 11 months since Tyler Tieman had taken the court, and he was ready to bust out his gleaming new shoes.

It only took the Althoff junior guard 16 minutes to realize he was going back to his old kicks.

"I had to switch them out at halftime," Tieman said. "Those shoes that I normally play in did well for me."

Sporting his old reliable, Tieman sparked the second-half offense as Althoff knocked off Waterloo 55-54 in the season opener for both teams.

Althoff (1-0) has won nine of the last 10 meetings with the Mississippi Valley Conference school, this being the first time the two schools have met since Nov. 25, 2016.

It had been 350 days since the last time Althoff took the court as a team and Althoff coach Gregg Leib felt the emotions well up as his team stood for the national anthem.

"I was tearing up during the anthem," Leib said. "It's powerful. It's good we get to play and I'm really happy we get to play — especially for the seniors who had a tough year last year and it rolled into this year."

It had been the longest delay in his 30-year coaching tenure.