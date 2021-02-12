Althoff opens season by edging Waterloo

BELLEVILLE — It had been 11 months since Tyler Tieman had taken the court, and he was ready to bust out his gleaming new shoes.
It only took the Althoff junior guard 16 minutes to realize he was going back to his old kicks.
"I had to switch them out at halftime," Tieman said. "Those shoes that I normally play in did well for me."
Sporting his old reliable, Tieman sparked the second-half offense as Althoff knocked off Waterloo 55-54 in the season opener for both teams.
Althoff (1-0) has won nine of the last 10 meetings with the Mississippi Valley Conference school, this being the first time the two schools have met since Nov. 25, 2016.
It had been 350 days since the last time Althoff took the court as a team and Althoff coach Gregg Leib felt the emotions well up as his team stood for the national anthem.
"I was tearing up during the anthem," Leib said. "It's powerful. It's good we get to play and I'm really happy we get to play — especially for the seniors who had a tough year last year and it rolled into this year."
It had been the longest delay in his 30-year coaching tenure.
"In 30 years of coaching, if this is what retirement looks like... I won't take it," Leib said.
In the first half, Tieman scored just one point, going 0-for-3 in his sparkling new shoes. The second half was a much different picture as he donned his old shoes from last season.
"I was feeling it after I banked one in to start the second half," Tieman said. "Once I hit that second one, I was feeling it."
Tieman scored 15 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, going 3-for-5 from the field.
But it was his 6-for-8 from the line that sealed the game as Waterloo (0-1) made a last-minute charge.
"Coach does a great job on the bench (keeping our composure)," Tieman said. "Our bench is there too with us and we're like brothers on court. We'll all there together."
Sophomore guard D'Necco Rucker added 11 points for the Crusaders, while sophomore Jordan Lewis chipped in eight points and dished out three assists.
The Bulldogs got a game-high 23 points from junior guard Ty Lenhardt. He also pulled down eight rebounds and had two assists.
First-year coach Scott Spinner was pleased with what he saw after taking over the program in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm really proud of them for coming out here and competing in the first game of the year," Spinner said. "I feel good about this team."
Spinner was particularly proud of his team's defense cutting down Althoff's driving lanes most of the game.
"Each thing we asked the boys to do, I felt like that they did," Spinner said. "Certain times, the key shots we couldn't get to fall. It stinks that it didn't happen tonight, but we'll get back after it tomorrow."
Dustin Crawford hit a 3-pointer near the end of regulation to cut the lead to 55-54, but Althoff was able to hold on for the win.
Crawford finished with 12 points and added six rebounds for the Bulldogs.