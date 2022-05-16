Alton Marquette boys basketball coach Medford resigns after 12 seasons

ALTON — Alton Marquette is searching for its next boys basketball coach after the resignation Monday of Steve Medford.

Medford was the Explorers’ coach the last 12 years, posting a 276-84 record. Medford's team had nine seasons with at least 20 victories and six seasons with at least 25 wins.

“I love Marquette and have had an amazing experience there,” Medford, 43, said in a press release issued by the school. “But my boys are 10, 9 and 7 (years old). As they get more involved in their own activities, I want to be there and not look back with regret that I wasn’t there for as many moments in their life as possible.

“I’m young. I could coach again, maybe once the boys are older.”

Alton Marquette athletics director Brian Hoener said Medford “set a standard for success.”

“He’s a future hall of fame coach,” Hoener said in the release. “We have high expectations for our athletic programs at Marquette Catholic and are actively searching for a candidate who can continue to meet those expectations in the boys basketball program.

“(Medford’s) commitment has been unwavering. As someone with young kids myself, I respect and understand his decision.”

Under Medford, Marquette won eight regionals, one sectional and eight conference championships. The Explorers were 19-12 last season and won a Class 2A regional title. They will return six of their top seven players, giving the new coach plenty of talent with which to work.

Medford spent six years as an assistant coach at Alton High before taking over the program at Marquette prior to the 2010-11 season. The Explorers were 29-1 in the 2017-18 season, their lone loss coming in the regional final against Columbia.

Medford was recognized as the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s District 19 coach of the year seven times. From 2016-18, Marquette was 89-9.

“We had some success,” Medford said. “I was fortunate to have great players who worked very hard and bought into the culture we wanted to create.

“We had some memorable wins, including the one against Alton High in 2013 at the Jerseyville Tournament. The student section was so into it and the game was back and forth. It was a great atmosphere.”

