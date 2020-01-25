Alton Marquette explodes early to claim Okawville Tournament crown

Explained Terry, "He's a good shooter, but that was pretty weird."

The Explorers came out with a purpose and never let their foot off the gas.

"We were locked in," Marquette coach Steve Medford said. "We kind of challenged the kids."

Terry said the Explorers were fired up after a big 65-37 win over Roxana in pool play Thursday.

"Coach told us to come out hard in the first five minutes and then do it again at the start of the second half," Terry noted. "Our defense was what did it. It turned into our offense for us."

Marquette threw a blanket over the Warriors (11-11) with a strong defensive performance that set the early tone.

Wescln missed its first seven shots and turned the ball over seven times before finally getting its first — and only — basket of the half on a short jumper by Grant Fridley with 6 minutes 26 seconds left in the second quarter.

"We really struggled to get the ball up the floor," Wesclin coach Brent Brede said. "We really struggled to even get a shot off. (The Explorers) rotations were good. They really get all the credit."