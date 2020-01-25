Alton Marquette explodes early to claim Okawville Tournament crown

OKAWVILLE — Alton Marquette sophomore guard Owen Williams let a 3-pointer fly from the left-wing.
The ball softly jammed between the rim and backboard and remained stuck there.
The Explorers regained possession and two seconds later, Williams let fly again.
Same result. Stuck city.
Those two bizarre first-half shots were about the only ones that didn't fall for Marquette on Saturday night in the championship game of the 6th annual Okawville Invitational Tournament at Okawville High.
The Explorers turned in a near-perfect first half on their way to an emphatic 63-36 win over Wesclin in the finale of the week-long, six-team affair.
Marquette (15-6) raced out to leads of 14-0 and 26-2 on the way to one of its most important wins of the season.
Senior Brett Terry led the way with 20 points. Williams and senior guard Iggy McGee added eight points each. McGee also had five assists.
Williams' strangely errant triples, which came late in the first half, brought a smile to the faces of his teammates.
"I couldn't do that again if I tried," Williams said. "Never again in my life. But when you're winning like that, you do that, you can laugh a little."
Explained Terry, "He's a good shooter, but that was pretty weird."
The Explorers came out with a purpose and never let their foot off the gas.
"We were locked in," Marquette coach Steve Medford said. "We kind of challenged the kids."
Terry said the Explorers were fired up after a big 65-37 win over Roxana in pool play Thursday.
"Coach told us to come out hard in the first five minutes and then do it again at the start of the second half," Terry noted. "Our defense was what did it. It turned into our offense for us."
Marquette threw a blanket over the Warriors (11-11) with a strong defensive performance that set the early tone.
Wescln missed its first seven shots and turned the ball over seven times before finally getting its first — and only — basket of the half on a short jumper by Grant Fridley with 6 minutes 26 seconds left in the second quarter.
"We really struggled to get the ball up the floor," Wesclin coach Brent Brede said. "We really struggled to even get a shot off. (The Explorers) rotations were good. They really get all the credit."
Terry and Jaxson Hendricks triggered the early assault on the offensive end. Terry scored on a jumper 54 seconds into the contest and added a driving layup two minutes later. McGee hit a trio of fouls shots before the 6-foot-4 Hendricks scored on back-to-back baskets to push the lead to 11-0 after 6:06.
Spencer Cox opened the second period with a bomb.
The Explorers reeled off 12 successive points following Fridley's ice breaker. Williams made a pair of 3-pointers to highlight the run. Terry capped it off with a slam dunk that pushed the advantage to 26-2.
The Explorers are finally healthy after several early-season injuries to key players including Cox and Cortez Harris.
Now, they appear to be clicking on all cylinders after winning three in a row including back-to-back blowouts against quality opponents.
"It's starting to come together," Terry said. "This is the way we think we're capable of playing all the time. We just have to go out and do it."