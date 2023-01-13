Alton Marquette rolls past Father McGivney to stay unbeaten in Gateway Metro

GLEN CARBON, Ill. — Coach Cody Best wants his team to be a wide-open unit, capable of beating opponents in a variety of ways.

Best liked what he saw Friday as the Alton Marquette Explorers rolled past Father McGivney 73-51 in a Gateway Metro Conference boys basketball game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

“We’re trying to play with more energy,” Best said. “We’re trying to get downhill. The past couple of games, we’ve kind of been slowing it down, but we’ve got to get back to our identity and speeding this game up — trying to force turnovers and getting out and running. Even if (opponents) score, we’ve got to still be running.

“We’ve got the athletes, we’ve got the shooters and we’ve got the depth. We’re a little over halfway (through the season) and we’re finally starting to click. I hope we’re starting to click at the right moment now. Overall, everybody played well for us.”

The victory, the Explorers’ second this season over the Griffins, improved their record to 11-8 overall and 5-0 in the GMC. McGivney, which trailed 21-8 after one quarter and 40-18 at halftime, slipped to 9-7 and 3-3.

Junior Braden Kline led all scorers with 23 points and four 3-pointers for Marquette. He did all his damage in the first three quarters as the Explorers substituted liberally down the stretch. Senior Parker Macias chipped in with 12 points and two 3s, junior Sean Williams finished with 10 points and senior Kendall Lavendar had eight.

Kline had 13 points at halftime, then erupted for 10 in the third quarters as the Explorers’ lead swelled to 29 points on two occasions.

“We can play however Coach needs us to play,” said the 6-foot-3 Kline. “We’re going to do what Coach wants, definitely. When we’re able to knock down shots, that helps. Everybody can shoot the ball and we have guys that can push the ball and get a shot.

The win was the second in a row for Marquette on the heels of back-to-back home losses to Granite City (34-31) and Breese Central (47-22). The Explorers have a major test at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when they travel to Centralia to face Christ Our Rock (15-0) in another conference tussle.

Clearly, they will need the momentum they established early against Father McGivney. Marquette led just 9-8 in the first quarter before it closed the period with a 12-0 push that gave it a commanding 13-point bulge.

It was more of the same in the second quarter as the Explorers outscored the Griffins 19-10 to extend their advantage to 22 points. They extended their run to 16-0 by scoring the first two baskets in the second quarter that made it 44-18. McGivney sophomore Andrew Kleinhelder ended the run with a 3-pointer to make it 44-21, but Marquette closed the quarter by outscoring the Griffins 11-2.

“We started out hot against them last time, too, and they kind of fought back,” Best said of his team’s 52-38 win over the Griffins on Dec. 6 in Alton. “We didn’t want to give (the lead) up. We had to keep the momentum, keep the energy. Our crowd and student section were amazing. It was a good atmosphere tonight.”

Kline said the pregame mood wasn’t much different than it had been in previous outings. Even though it was a key conference game, it was business as usual.

“I just try my best to knock down shots every night,” he said. “My teammates find me and I’m able to hit them. This was a conference game, so it’s always a little more hyped up. Last time we played them, we won by (14), so we wanted to beat them by even more this time.”

Senior Jackson Rodgers led Father McGivney with 16 points. Kleinhelder had nine.

Best lauded another strong performance by Kline, who averages a team-high 16.4 points. His ability to shoot the 3 forces defenders to stay close, but Kline also can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim.

“He’s pretty dangerous,” Best said. “He sets the tone. If he makes that first one, it’s a very good feeling on our bench that he’s in for a big night. He’s got the green light from everywhere. He misses a couple, but he’s going to keep shooting. That’s what we want him to do.”

Alton Marquette 73, Father McGivney 51