Alton Marquette's Brett Terry (20) hangs in the air for a layup during a game in the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Metro-East Lutheran's AJ Smith (13) goes up for a dunk during a game in the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
EDWARDSVILLE — Steve Medford didn't say a word to his team at halftime to send a message.
Despite giving his squad the cold shoulder, the Alton Marquette coach's message was received.
Alton Marquette employed a suffocating second-half defense to beat host Metro-East Lutheran 39-25 in a Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tipoff Classic semifinal on Friday.
"Our defense has been our staple the last several years and as long as you defend people you're going to give yourself a chance," Medford said.
Alton Marquette (3-0) will play for the tournament championship for the fourth consecutive season. The Explorers will square off with Lift for Life (3-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Metro-East Lutheran (2-1) will play Mater Dei (2-1) for third place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Explorers' defense limited Metro-East Lutheran to just one made basket midway through the third quarter. The Knights were held to four free throws in the fourth quarter and missed 11 of its 12 shots in the second half. They also turned the ball over 14 times in the final 16 minutes, for a total of 29 giveaways.
"This team has to be very good fundamentally and defensively and we were neither tonight," Metro-East Lutheran coach Anthony Smith said.
Keying the defense was senior Brett Terry. The 6-foot senior was seemingly everywhere and was an absolute nightmare for the Knights.
After struggling to score and falling behind 19-11 at the break, Alton Marquette started to attack the basket in the second half.
The Explorers outscored the Knights 13-2 in the third to take the lead for good and put the clamps on their third victory with a 15-4 run to close out the contest.
"We were really passive in the first half," Medford said. "We talked about getting some penetration and put some pressure on their defense and we just didn't do it. I'm proud of my guys and how they fought back and did what they're supposed to do in the second half."
Medford knows that what he saw from the Explorers in the first half won't get it done against Lift for Life.
"It's just not the type of basketball that's going to win basketball games," Medford said. "If we come out and do that tomorrow, we'll be down 40 points at half time."
Alton Marquette senior Brett Terry nearly outscored the Knights by himself, leading all scorers with 22 points.
Elliott Wilson scored nine points to lead Metro-East, which was without junior AJ Smith for much of the contest due to injuries and foul trouble.
"It affects us a lot because he's such a positive side for our offense," Anthony Smith said. "But even with him, he has to understand what we're trying to do and do those things as well. They played well, but you've got to play productively."
