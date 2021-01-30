Anderson's steal and buzzer beater lift Hermann past Linn for tournament championship

Anderson, a pitcher and infielder on the baseball diamond, calmly jumped into the passing lane of Austin McKim's toss and stepped in front of Caleb Maassen for the steal. Anderson then steamed down the lane and banked the ball off the glass for the game winner as the horn sounded.

"The inbounder looked at (Maassen) and I knew that was where he was going with it," Anderson said. "I saw it with my eyes. I sprinted up there, got it — and the rest was easy."

Anderson's two baskets in the closing seconds sent the Bearcats to their eighth win in the last nine games. They also avenged a 65-58 loss to Linn on Dec. 8.

The red-hot Anderson scored a game-high 20 points on Saturday and has fashioned 27- and 29-point games in the last two weeks.

"He's been nothing but growing for us," Witthaus said.

Hermann senior center Austin Terry, a transfer from nearby Owensville High, marveled at Anderson's heroics.

"Parker is whoever we need him to be," Terry said. "If we need a huge stop, he's there to help us out. If we need a desperate basket, he can do that, too."

Anderson's late-game blitz allowed the Bearcats to steal a victory in a game that was almost stolen from them by the Wildcats.