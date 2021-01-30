Anderson's steal and buzzer beater lift Hermann past Linn for tournament championship

HERMANN — Parker Anderson claims to be a baseball player in a basketball uniform.
The Hermann High sophomore insists his future lies on the diamond.
But Bearcats boys basketball coach Jake Witthaus isn't so sure.
"He's a basketball player first," Witthaus says. "At least in my mind."
Anderson solidified his place in basketball lore at the Gasconade County school Saturday.
The slick 6-foot-3 winger stole an inbound pass and converted a layup as the final buzzer sounded to lead the Bearcats to a 46-44 win over Linn in the championship game of the 42nd annual Hermann Invitational Tournament.
Hermann (13-5) won its sixth game in a row and claimed its ninth tournament championship — including its second in the last three years.
Anderson tied the game at 44-all on a driving layup with 3.2 seconds left.
Linn (11-4), which is ranked 10th in Class 3 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, called a timeout to set up a final play.
Anderson, a pitcher and infielder on the baseball diamond, calmly jumped into the passing lane of Austin McKim's toss and stepped in front of Caleb Maassen for the steal. Anderson then steamed down the lane and banked the ball off the glass for the game winner as the horn sounded.
"The inbounder looked at (Maassen) and I knew that was where he was going with it," Anderson said. "I saw it with my eyes. I sprinted up there, got it — and the rest was easy."
Anderson's two baskets in the closing seconds sent the Bearcats to their eighth win in the last nine games. They also avenged a 65-58 loss to Linn on Dec. 8.
The red-hot Anderson scored a game-high 20 points on Saturday and has fashioned 27- and 29-point games in the last two weeks.
"He's been nothing but growing for us," Witthaus said.
Hermann senior center Austin Terry, a transfer from nearby Owensville High, marveled at Anderson's heroics.
"Parker is whoever we need him to be," Terry said. "If we need a huge stop, he's there to help us out. If we need a desperate basket, he can do that, too."
Anderson's late-game blitz allowed the Bearcats to steal a victory in a game that was almost stolen from them by the Wildcats.
Linn fashioned a 17-8 run in the final five minutes to take a 44-42 lead on two foul shots by Andy Hueste with 1:33 left.
After a pair of empty possessions on both sides, Anderson took over with his four-point explosion.
Anderson is hoping to play baseball in college down the road. He still enjoys basketball, but for the time being baseball is his passion.
"I try to do it all," Anderson said. "But for the future (baseball) is my plan."
Sophomore Conner Coffey added eight points to the winning attack. Terry and Seth Hackmann chipped in with six points each.
Hackmann hit two foul shots with 2:09 left to give the hosts a 42-40 lead. Hueste followed with a 3-pointer just 31 seconds later. He added a free throw to push the lead to two and set the stage for Anderson's back-to-back daggers.
Linn held a five-point lead in the first half before Hermann charged back to carry a 21-20 cushion into the break on a pair of foul shots from Coffey.
Maassen led the Wildcats with 16 points. Hueste added 13 points.
"I thought our guys played hard," Linn coach Clay Crouch said. "We didn't do the things we needed to do to win — just a few too many mistakes."
The Bearcats are on a roll with an 8-1 mark since Jan. 8.
"We've just started coming together within the past couple weeks," Terry said. "We're making the right decisions."
Added Witthaus, "I guess we're just clicking."