Area boys basketball rankings, final

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 3/27/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (21-7)
|1
|2. Collinsville (31-3)
|3
|3. Chaminade (22-6)
|7
|4. Francis Howell (28-2)
|2
|5. De Smet (22-7)
|4
|6. Mehlville (22-6)
|6
|7. O'Fallon (26-7)
|5
|8. Edwardsville (23-10)
|9
|9. East St. Louis (21-11)
|NR
|10. McCluer (22-5)
|8
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (24-5)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (25-6)
|2
|3. Mater Dei (30-5)
|4
|4. Westminster (24-5)
|3
|5. O'Fallon Christian (25-6)
|6
|6. Lutheran North (21-9)
|NR
|7. Trinity (23-6)
|5
|8. Priory (18-8)
|7
|9. MICDS (23-5)
|8
|10. Madison, Illinois (26-10)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
