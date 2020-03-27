Area boys basketball rankings, final
Area boys basketball rankings, final

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 3/27/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (21-7)1
2. Collinsville (31-3)3
3. Chaminade (22-6)7
4. Francis Howell (28-2)2
5. De Smet (22-7)4
6. Mehlville (22-6)6
7. O'Fallon (26-7)5
8. Edwardsville (23-10)9
9. East St. Louis (21-11)NR
10. McCluer (22-5)8
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (24-5)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (25-6)2
3. Mater Dei (30-5)4
4. Westminster (24-5)3
5. O'Fallon Christian (25-6)6
6. Lutheran North (21-9)NR
7. Trinity (23-6)5
8. Priory (18-8)7
9. MICDS (23-5)8
10. Madison, Illinois (26-10)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
