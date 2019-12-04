Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/4/2019 
Boys basketball large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (1-1)NR
2. Chaminade (0-0)NR
3. East St. Louis (1-1)NR
4. Hazelwood Central (2-1)NR
5. Collinsville (4-0)NR
6. Francis Howell (1-0)NR
7. Mehlville (1-0)NR
8. De Smet (2-2)NR
9. Webster Groves (0-0)NR
10. Ladue (0-0)NR
Boys basketball small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (0-0)NR
2. Cardinal Ritter (2-0)NR
3. Trinity (1-0)NR
4. Lift For Life (5-0)NR
5. Mater Dei (3-1)NR
6. Alton Marquette (4-1)NR
7. University City (1-0)NR
8. Borgia (2-1)NR
9. Okawville (1-0)NR
10. Confluence (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked