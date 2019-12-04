|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/4/2019
|Boys basketball large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (1-1)
|NR
|2. Chaminade (0-0)
|NR
|3. East St. Louis (1-1)
|NR
|4. Hazelwood Central (2-1)
|NR
|5. Collinsville (4-0)
|NR
|6. Francis Howell (1-0)
|NR
|7. Mehlville (1-0)
|NR
|8. De Smet (2-2)
|NR
|9. Webster Groves (0-0)
|NR
|10. Ladue (0-0)
|NR
|Boys basketball small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (0-0)
|NR
|2. Cardinal Ritter (2-0)
|NR
|3. Trinity (1-0)
|NR
|4. Lift For Life (5-0)
|NR
|5. Mater Dei (3-1)
|NR
|6. Alton Marquette (4-1)
|NR
|7. University City (1-0)
|NR
|8. Borgia (2-1)
|NR
|9. Okawville (1-0)
|NR
|10. Confluence (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked