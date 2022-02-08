Area boys basketball rankings, Week 11

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/8/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Chaminade (15-4)
|1
|2. CBC (14-6)
|2
|3. East St. Louis (18-5)
|3
|4. De Smet (14-6)
|4
|5. SLUH (15-4)
|5
|6. O'Fallon (21-5)
|6
|7. Collinsville (19-5)
|10
|8. Parkway West (16-2)
|7
|9. Webster Groves (14-7)
|8
|10. Troy Buchanan (14-3)
|9
|On the bubble: Mascoutah (18-6), Hazelwood Central (9-9), Fort Zumwalt South (17-2), Liberty (Wentzville) (13-5), Granite City (15-11)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (18-2)
|1
|2. Westminster (18-1)
|2
|3. Confluence (11-7)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (13-9)
|4
|5. Whitfield (16-4)
|5
|6. MICDS (17-3)
|6
|7. Mater Dei (18-10)
|NR
|8. Breese Central (21-4)
|7
|9. John Burroughs (14-5)
|9
|10. Lift For Life (15-6)
|8
|On the bubble: Madison (Mo.) (0-0), Priory (15-6), Soldan (13-6), St. Dominic (15-5), Jennings (9-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked