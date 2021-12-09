 Skip to main content
Area boys basketball rankings, Week 2
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/9/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (2-3)1
2. East St. Louis (5-1)2
3. Chaminade (3-0)3
4. Pattonville (2-1)5
5. SLUH (1-1)6
6. De Smet (3-1)4
7. Webster Groves (0-1)7
8. O'Fallon (7-0)NR
9. Troy Buchanan (5-1)NR
10. Hazelwood Central (0-1)10
On the bubble: Belleville East (5-1), Fort Zumwalt North (2-2), Francis Howell (3-1), Ladue (4-0), Mascoutah (7-0)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/9/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (6-0)2
2. Cardinal Ritter (3-3)1
3. Westminster (4-0)3
4. University City (6-1)4
5. Confluence (2-1)5
6. MICDS (3-1)6
7. Whitfield (4-1)7
8. Lift For Life (5-1)8
9. Soldan (5-1)9
10. St. Dominic (3-2)10
On the bubble: DuBourg (1-2), Miller Career (6-2), Breese Central (6-1), Metro-East Lutheran (4-3), John Burroughs (3-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
