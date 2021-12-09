Area boys basketball rankings, Week 2

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/9/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (2-3)
|1
|2. East St. Louis (5-1)
|2
|3. Chaminade (3-0)
|3
|4. Pattonville (2-1)
|5
|5. SLUH (1-1)
|6
|6. De Smet (3-1)
|4
|7. Webster Groves (0-1)
|7
|8. O'Fallon (7-0)
|NR
|9. Troy Buchanan (5-1)
|NR
|10. Hazelwood Central (0-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Belleville East (5-1), Fort Zumwalt North (2-2), Francis Howell (3-1), Ladue (4-0), Mascoutah (7-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (6-0)
|2
|2. Cardinal Ritter (3-3)
|1
|3. Westminster (4-0)
|3
|4. University City (6-1)
|4
|5. Confluence (2-1)
|5
|6. MICDS (3-1)
|6
|7. Whitfield (4-1)
|7
|8. Lift For Life (5-1)
|8
|9. Soldan (5-1)
|9
|10. St. Dominic (3-2)
|10
|On the bubble: DuBourg (1-2), Miller Career (6-2), Breese Central (6-1), Metro-East Lutheran (4-3), John Burroughs (3-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked