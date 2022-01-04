Area boys basketball rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/4/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (7-4)
|1
|2. Webster Groves (9-1)
|4
|3. East St. Louis (11-3)
|2
|4. SLUH (9-2)
|5
|5. Chaminade (5-2)
|3
|6. De Smet (7-2)
|6
|7. O'Fallon (14-2)
|7
|8. Parkway West (10-1)
|NR
|9. Pattonville (6-6)
|8
|10. Troy Buchanan (9-3)
|9
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt South (9-1), Vianney (7-5), Eureka (8-3), Hazelwood Central (2-6), Collinsville (9-5)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/4/2022
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (12-0)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (7-6)
|2
|3. Westminster (9-1)
|3
|4. Confluence (7-4)
|4
|5. MICDS (9-1)
|5
|6. Whitfield (9-3)
|6
|7. University City (7-4)
|7
|8. Lift For Life (11-3)
|8
|9. John Burroughs (7-2)
|NR
|10. Madison, Illinois (10-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: St. Dominic (7-4), Columbia (11-3), Miller Career (9-5), Parkway Central (7-4), Breese Central (12-3)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked