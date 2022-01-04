 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area boys basketball rankings, Week 6
0 comments

Area boys basketball rankings, Week 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/4/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (7-4)1
2. Webster Groves (9-1)4
3. East St. Louis (11-3)2
4. SLUH (9-2)5
5. Chaminade (5-2)3
6. De Smet (7-2)6
7. O'Fallon (14-2)7
8. Parkway West (10-1)NR
9. Pattonville (6-6)8
10. Troy Buchanan (9-3)9
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt South (9-1), Vianney (7-5), Eureka (8-3), Hazelwood Central (2-6), Collinsville (9-5)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/4/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (12-0)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (7-6)2
3. Westminster (9-1)3
4. Confluence (7-4)4
5. MICDS (9-1)5
6. Whitfield (9-3)6
7. University City (7-4)7
8. Lift For Life (11-3)8
9. John Burroughs (7-2)NR
10. Madison, Illinois (10-4)NR
On the bubble: St. Dominic (7-4), Columbia (11-3), Miller Career (9-5), Parkway Central (7-4), Breese Central (12-3)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News