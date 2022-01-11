Area boys basketball rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/11/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (8-4)
|1
|2. Webster Groves (11-1)
|2
|3. East St. Louis (13-3)
|3
|4. SLUH (9-2)
|4
|5. Chaminade (8-3)
|5
|6. De Smet (8-4)
|6
|7. O'Fallon (16-3)
|7
|8. Parkway West (12-1)
|8
|9. Troy Buchanan (10-3)
|10
|10. Pattonville (8-7)
|9
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt South (11-1), Vianney (7-5), Eureka (10-4), Collinsville (11-5), Mascoutah (13-3)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (12-1)
|1
|2. Westminster (12-1)
|3
|3. Confluence (8-4)
|4
|4. Cardinal Ritter (8-8)
|2
|5. MICDS (9-1)
|5
|6. Whitfield (11-3)
|6
|7. Lift For Life (11-3)
|8
|8. John Burroughs (9-2)
|9
|9. St. Dominic (10-4)
|NR
|10. Madison, Illinois (10-4)
|10
|On the bubble: University City (7-6), Miller Career (10-5), Breese Central (14-3), Parkway Central (7-6), Borgia (8-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked