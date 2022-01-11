 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area boys basketball rankings, Week 7
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/11/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (8-4)1
2. Webster Groves (11-1)2
3. East St. Louis (13-3)3
4. SLUH (9-2)4
5. Chaminade (8-3)5
6. De Smet (8-4)6
7. O'Fallon (16-3)7
8. Parkway West (12-1)8
9. Troy Buchanan (10-3)10
10. Pattonville (8-7)9
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt South (11-1), Vianney (7-5), Eureka (10-4), Collinsville (11-5), Mascoutah (13-3)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (12-1)1
2. Westminster (12-1)3
3. Confluence (8-4)4
4. Cardinal Ritter (8-8)2
5. MICDS (9-1)5
6. Whitfield (11-3)6
7. Lift For Life (11-3)8
8. John Burroughs (9-2)9
9. St. Dominic (10-4)NR
10. Madison, Illinois (10-4)10
On the bubble: University City (7-6), Miller Career (10-5), Breese Central (14-3), Parkway Central (7-6), Borgia (8-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
