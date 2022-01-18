 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area boys basketball rankings, Week 8
Area boys basketball rankings, Week 8

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/18/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Chaminade (9-4)5
2. CBC (9-5)1
3. East St. Louis (14-4)3
4. De Smet (9-4)6
5. SLUH (10-3)4
6. O'Fallon (18-3)7
7. Webster Groves (11-3)2
8. Parkway West (12-1)8
9. Troy Buchanan (11-3)9
10. Fort Zumwalt South (12-1)NR
On the bubble: Collinsville (13-5), Mascoutah (15-3), Pattonville (9-8), Francis Howell (10-6), Vianney (8-6)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (13-1)1
2. Westminster (14-1)2
3. Confluence (8-4)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (9-8)4
5. Whitfield (13-3)6
6. MICDS (10-2)5
7. St. Dominic (12-4)9
8. John Burroughs (9-3)8
9. Lift For Life (13-5)7
10. Madison, Illinois (10-4)10
On the bubble: Breese Central (16-3), Priory (9-4), Borgia (9-5), Miller Career (10-5), University City (7-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
