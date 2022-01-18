Area boys basketball rankings, Week 8

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/18/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Chaminade (9-4)
|5
|2. CBC (9-5)
|1
|3. East St. Louis (14-4)
|3
|4. De Smet (9-4)
|6
|5. SLUH (10-3)
|4
|6. O'Fallon (18-3)
|7
|7. Webster Groves (11-3)
|2
|8. Parkway West (12-1)
|8
|9. Troy Buchanan (11-3)
|9
|10. Fort Zumwalt South (12-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Collinsville (13-5), Mascoutah (15-3), Pattonville (9-8), Francis Howell (10-6), Vianney (8-6)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (13-1)
|1
|2. Westminster (14-1)
|2
|3. Confluence (8-4)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (9-8)
|4
|5. Whitfield (13-3)
|6
|6. MICDS (10-2)
|5
|7. St. Dominic (12-4)
|9
|8. John Burroughs (9-3)
|8
|9. Lift For Life (13-5)
|7
|10. Madison, Illinois (10-4)
|10
|On the bubble: Breese Central (16-3), Priory (9-4), Borgia (9-5), Miller Career (10-5), University City (7-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked