Area boys basketball rankings, Week 9

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/25/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Chaminade (10-4)
|1
|2. CBC (11-5)
|2
|3. East St. Louis (17-4)
|3
|4. De Smet (11-5)
|4
|5. SLUH (13-3)
|5
|6. O'Fallon (19-4)
|6
|7. Parkway West (15-1)
|8
|8. Webster Groves (12-5)
|7
|9. Troy Buchanan (12-3)
|9
|10. Collinsville (16-5)
|NR
|On the bubble: Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4), Fort Zumwalt South (14-2), Pattonville (10-8), Francis Howell (11-6), Mascoutah (16-4)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (15-2)
|1
|2. Westminster (16-1)
|2
|3. Confluence (11-4)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (11-8)
|4
|5. Whitfield (13-4)
|5
|6. MICDS (12-3)
|6
|7. Breese Central (19-3)
|NR
|8. Lift For Life (15-5)
|9
|9. John Burroughs (12-3)
|8
|10. Madison, Illinois (11-6)
|10
|On the bubble: Priory (12-4), St. Dominic (13-5), Miller Career (13-6), University City (8-6), Jennings (6-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked