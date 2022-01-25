 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area boys basketball rankings, Week 9

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/25/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Chaminade (10-4)1
2. CBC (11-5)2
3. East St. Louis (17-4)3
4. De Smet (11-5)4
5. SLUH (13-3)5
6. O'Fallon (19-4)6
7. Parkway West (15-1)8
8. Webster Groves (12-5)7
9. Troy Buchanan (12-3)9
10. Collinsville (16-5)NR
On the bubble: Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4), Fort Zumwalt South (14-2), Pattonville (10-8), Francis Howell (11-6), Mascoutah (16-4)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/25/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (15-2)1
2. Westminster (16-1)2
3. Confluence (11-4)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (11-8)4
5. Whitfield (13-4)5
6. MICDS (12-3)6
7. Breese Central (19-3)NR
8. Lift For Life (15-5)9
9. John Burroughs (12-3)8
10. Madison, Illinois (11-6)10
On the bubble: Priory (12-4), St. Dominic (13-5), Miller Career (13-6), University City (8-6), Jennings (6-7)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
