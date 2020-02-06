Area boys basketball rankings, Week 9
Area boys basketball rankings, Week 9

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/6/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Collinsville (23-1)1
2. Francis Howell (19-1)2
3. CBC (14-6)3
4. Chaminade (13-4)4
5. De Smet (15-5)5
6. Mehlville (14-3)6
7. O'Fallon (18-4)7
8. McCluer (15-3)8
9. East St. Louis (15-8)9
10. Belleville East (14-9)10
On the bubble: SLUH (9-9), Webster Groves (13-6), Hazelwood Central (9-9), Edwardsville (16-7), Ladue (12-7), Belleville West (10-10), Fort Zumwalt South (14-4), Washington (14-4), Fort Zumwalt North (13-7), Alton (11-12)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (13-5)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (12-5)2
3. Trinity (15-4)3
4. Lutheran North (15-6)4
5. Westminster (16-3)5
6. MICDS (17-3)6
7. Mater Dei (20-5)7
8. O'Fallon Christian (17-4)8
9. University City (11-7)10
10. Jennings (9-9)NR
On the bubble: Confluence (12-7), Soldan (10-10), Lift For Life (15-9), Borgia (11-8), St. Dominic (10-8), Priory (14-5), Breese Central (12-12), Freeburg (19-7), Alton Marquette (18-6), McKinley (17-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
