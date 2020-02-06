Area boys basketball rankings, Week 9

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/6/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Collinsville (23-1)
|1
|2. Francis Howell (19-1)
|2
|3. CBC (14-6)
|3
|4. Chaminade (13-4)
|4
|5. De Smet (15-5)
|5
|6. Mehlville (14-3)
|6
|7. O'Fallon (18-4)
|7
|8. McCluer (15-3)
|8
|9. East St. Louis (15-8)
|9
|10. Belleville East (14-9)
|10
|On the bubble: SLUH (9-9), Webster Groves (13-6), Hazelwood Central (9-9), Edwardsville (16-7), Ladue (12-7), Belleville West (10-10), Fort Zumwalt South (14-4), Washington (14-4), Fort Zumwalt North (13-7), Alton (11-12)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (13-5)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (12-5)
|2
|3. Trinity (15-4)
|3
|4. Lutheran North (15-6)
|4
|5. Westminster (16-3)
|5
|6. MICDS (17-3)
|6
|7. Mater Dei (20-5)
|7
|8. O'Fallon Christian (17-4)
|8
|9. University City (11-7)
|10
|10. Jennings (9-9)
|NR
|On the bubble: Confluence (12-7), Soldan (10-10), Lift For Life (15-9), Borgia (11-8), St. Dominic (10-8), Priory (14-5), Breese Central (12-12), Freeburg (19-7), Alton Marquette (18-6), McKinley (17-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked