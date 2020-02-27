Area boys basketball rankings, Week 12

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/27/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (16-7)
|1
|2. Francis Howell (25-1)
|3
|3. Collinsville (27-3)
|2
|4. De Smet (21-6)
|4
|5. O'Fallon (23-6)
|5
|6. Mehlville (19-5)
|6
|7. Chaminade (18-6)
|7
|8. McCluer (21-4)
|8
|9. Edwardsville (21-9)
|NR
|10. Belleville West (15-12)
|NR
|On the bubble: Webster Groves (19-6), East St. Louis (18-10), SLUH (13-12), Belleville East (17-12), Hazelwood Central (14-10), Ladue (17-8), Fort Zumwalt South (19-5), Fort Zumwalt North (17-8), Eureka (18-7), Hillsboro (21-5)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (17-5)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (19-6)
|2
|3. Westminster (21-4)
|3
|4. Mater Dei (26-5)
|4
|5. Trinity (23-5)
|5
|6. O'Fallon Christian (23-5)
|7
|7. Priory (17-7)
|NR
|8. MICDS (22-4)
|8
|9. University City (16-8)
|9
|10. Jennings (12-11)
|10
|On the bubble: Lutheran North (20-8), Confluence (16-9), Lift For Life (19-9), Soldan (13-14), St. Dominic (14-10), Borgia (13-12), Freeburg (23-9), Alton Marquette (24-6), McKinley (18-4), Hillsboro (21-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked