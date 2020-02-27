Area boys basketball rankings, Week 12
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/27/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (16-7)1
2. Francis Howell (25-1)3
3. Collinsville (27-3)2
4. De Smet (21-6)4
5. O'Fallon (23-6)5
6. Mehlville (19-5)6
7. Chaminade (18-6)7
8. McCluer (21-4)8
9. Edwardsville (21-9)NR
10. Belleville West (15-12)NR
On the bubble: Webster Groves (19-6), East St. Louis (18-10), SLUH (13-12), Belleville East (17-12), Hazelwood Central (14-10), Ladue (17-8), Fort Zumwalt South (19-5), Fort Zumwalt North (17-8), Eureka (18-7), Hillsboro (21-5)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (17-5)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (19-6)2
3. Westminster (21-4)3
4. Mater Dei (26-5)4
5. Trinity (23-5)5
6. O'Fallon Christian (23-5)7
7. Priory (17-7)NR
8. MICDS (22-4)8
9. University City (16-8)9
10. Jennings (12-11)10
On the bubble: Lutheran North (20-8), Confluence (16-9), Lift For Life (19-9), Soldan (13-14), St. Dominic (14-10), Borgia (13-12), Freeburg (23-9), Alton Marquette (24-6), McKinley (18-4), Hillsboro (21-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
Sports