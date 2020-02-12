Area boys basketball rankings, Week 10
Area boys basketball rankings, Week 10

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/12/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (14-6)3
2. Collinsville (24-2)1
3. Francis Howell (21-1)2
4. De Smet (17-5)5
5. O'Fallon (20-5)7
6. Mehlville (15-5)6
7. Chaminade (14-6)4
8. McCluer (15-3)8
9. East St. Louis (17-8)9
10. Belleville East (16-9)10
On the bubble: SLUH (10-9), Webster Groves (15-6), Hazelwood Central (12-9), Edwardsville (18-8), Ladue (14-7), Belleville West (12-10), Fort Zumwalt South (15-4), Fort Zumwalt North (14-7), Alton (11-14), Eureka (16-5)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/12/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (15-5)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (14-6)2
3. Westminster (18-3)5
4. Mater Dei (22-5)7
5. Trinity (17-5)3
6. Lutheran North (16-6)4
7. O'Fallon Christian (18-5)8
8. MICDS (17-4)6
9. University City (13-7)9
10. Jennings (10-9)10
On the bubble: Confluence (12-8), Priory (15-5), Lift For Life (16-9), Soldan (10-12), St. Dominic (11-9), Borgia (11-9), Breese Central (13-13), Freeburg (19-8), Alton Marquette (19-6), McKinley (17-3)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
