Area boys basketball rankings, Week 10

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/12/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (14-6)
|3
|2. Collinsville (24-2)
|1
|3. Francis Howell (21-1)
|2
|4. De Smet (17-5)
|5
|5. O'Fallon (20-5)
|7
|6. Mehlville (15-5)
|6
|7. Chaminade (14-6)
|4
|8. McCluer (15-3)
|8
|9. East St. Louis (17-8)
|9
|10. Belleville East (16-9)
|10
|On the bubble: SLUH (10-9), Webster Groves (15-6), Hazelwood Central (12-9), Edwardsville (18-8), Ladue (14-7), Belleville West (12-10), Fort Zumwalt South (15-4), Fort Zumwalt North (14-7), Alton (11-14), Eureka (16-5)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (15-5)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (14-6)
|2
|3. Westminster (18-3)
|5
|4. Mater Dei (22-5)
|7
|5. Trinity (17-5)
|3
|6. Lutheran North (16-6)
|4
|7. O'Fallon Christian (18-5)
|8
|8. MICDS (17-4)
|6
|9. University City (13-7)
|9
|10. Jennings (10-9)
|10
|On the bubble: Confluence (12-8), Priory (15-5), Lift For Life (16-9), Soldan (10-12), St. Dominic (11-9), Borgia (11-9), Breese Central (13-13), Freeburg (19-8), Alton Marquette (19-6), McKinley (17-3)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked