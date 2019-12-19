Area boys basketball rankings, Week 2

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/19/2019
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Collinsville (8-0)
|3
|2. CBC (2-3)
|1
|3. Chaminade (1-0)
|2
|4. Hazelwood Central (3-2)
|4
|5. Francis Howell (4-0)
|6
|6. O'Fallon (7-1)
|NR
|7. Mehlville (4-1)
|7
|8. De Smet (4-2)
|8
|9. Alton (5-2)
|NR
|10. McCluer (8-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Webster Groves (3-1), Ladue (2-1), East St. Louis (3-4), Hazelwood East (3-1), Edwardsville (5-2), Parkway South (5-0), Belleville East (5-3), Washington (7-0), Granite City (5-2), Belleville West (3-4)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (2-0)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (3-2)
|2
|3. Trinity (4-1)
|3
|4. Mater Dei (6-3)
|5
|5. Alton Marquette (6-3)
|6
|6. Lift For Life (7-2)
|4
|7. Freeburg (5-1)
|NR
|8. Borgia (3-4)
|8
|9. University City (3-2)
|7
|10. Confluence (3-2)
|10
|On the bubble: MICDS (5-0), Columbia (4-3), Okawville (4-2), Jennings (2-3), Westminster (4-1), Lutheran North (6-2), Soldan (3-1), John Burroughs (2-3), Whitfield (1-6), DuBourg (2-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked