Area boys basketball rankings, Week 2
Area boys basketball rankings, Week 2

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/19/2019 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Collinsville (8-0)3
2. CBC (2-3)1
3. Chaminade (1-0)2
4. Hazelwood Central (3-2)4
5. Francis Howell (4-0)6
6. O'Fallon (7-1)NR
7. Mehlville (4-1)7
8. De Smet (4-2)8
9. Alton (5-2)NR
10. McCluer (8-0)NR
On the bubble: Webster Groves (3-1), Ladue (2-1), East St. Louis (3-4), Hazelwood East (3-1), Edwardsville (5-2), Parkway South (5-0), Belleville East (5-3), Washington (7-0), Granite City (5-2), Belleville West (3-4)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/19/2019 
Small schools 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (2-0)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (3-2)2
3. Trinity (4-1)3
4. Mater Dei (6-3)5
5. Alton Marquette (6-3)6
6. Lift For Life (7-2)4
7. Freeburg (5-1)NR
8. Borgia (3-4)8
9. University City (3-2)7
10. Confluence (3-2)10
On the bubble: MICDS (5-0), Columbia (4-3), Okawville (4-2), Jennings (2-3), Westminster (4-1), Lutheran North (6-2), Soldan (3-1), John Burroughs (2-3), Whitfield (1-6), DuBourg (2-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
