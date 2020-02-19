Area boys basketball rankings, Week 11

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/19/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (15-7)
|1
|2. Francis Howell (23-1)
|3
|3. Collinsville (25-3)
|2
|4. De Smet (20-5)
|4
|5. O'Fallon (22-5)
|5
|6. Mehlville (17-5)
|6
|7. Chaminade (15-6)
|7
|8. McCluer (18-3)
|8
|9. Edwardsville (21-7)
|NR
|10. Belleville West (14-10)
|NR
|On the bubble: Webster Groves (17-6), East St. Louis (17-10), SLUH (12-10), Belleville East (16-11), Hazelwood Central (13-10), Ladue (16-7), Fort Zumwalt South (17-5), Fort Zumwalt North (16-7), Eureka (17-6), Hillsboro (18-4)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (17-5)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (17-6)
|2
|3. Westminster (20-3)
|3
|4. Mater Dei (24-5)
|4
|5. Trinity (19-5)
|5
|6. O'Fallon Christian (20-5)
|7
|7. Priory (17-5)
|NR
|8. MICDS (19-4)
|8
|9. University City (15-7)
|9
|10. Jennings (11-9)
|10
|On the bubble: Lutheran North (17-8), Confluence (12-9), Lift For Life (17-9), Soldan (11-13), St. Dominic (12-10), Borgia (11-11), Freeburg (22-8), Alton Marquette (20-6), McKinley (17-3), Hillsboro (18-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked