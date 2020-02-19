Area boys basketball rankings, Week 11
Area boys basketball rankings, Week 11

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/19/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (15-7)1
2. Francis Howell (23-1)3
3. Collinsville (25-3)2
4. De Smet (20-5)4
5. O'Fallon (22-5)5
6. Mehlville (17-5)6
7. Chaminade (15-6)7
8. McCluer (18-3)8
9. Edwardsville (21-7)NR
10. Belleville West (14-10)NR
On the bubble: Webster Groves (17-6), East St. Louis (17-10), SLUH (12-10), Belleville East (16-11), Hazelwood Central (13-10), Ladue (16-7), Fort Zumwalt South (17-5), Fort Zumwalt North (16-7), Eureka (17-6), Hillsboro (18-4)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/19/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (17-5)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (17-6)2
3. Westminster (20-3)3
4. Mater Dei (24-5)4
5. Trinity (19-5)5
6. O'Fallon Christian (20-5)7
7. Priory (17-5)NR
8. MICDS (19-4)8
9. University City (15-7)9
10. Jennings (11-9)10
On the bubble: Lutheran North (17-8), Confluence (12-9), Lift For Life (17-9), Soldan (11-13), St. Dominic (12-10), Borgia (11-11), Freeburg (22-8), Alton Marquette (20-6), McKinley (17-3), Hillsboro (18-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
