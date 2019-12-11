Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/11/2019 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (2-2)1
2. Chaminade (0-0)2
3. Collinsville (6-0)5
4. Hazelwood Central (3-2)4
5. East St. Louis (3-3)3
6. Francis Howell (4-0)6
7. Mehlville (3-1)7
8. De Smet (3-2)8
9. Webster Groves (1-0)9
10. Ladue (2-0)10
On the bubble: O'Fallon (5-1), McCluer (4-0), Alton (4-2), Belleville West (3-2), Hazelwood East (3-1), Edwardsville (4-1), Pattonville (3-1), Parkway South (4-0), Troy Buchanan (3-1), Parkway Central (3-1)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (2-0)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (2-1)2
3. Trinity (3-1)3
4. Mater Dei (6-1)5
5. Alton Marquette (6-1)6
6. Lift For Life (5-2)4
7. Freeburg (4-1)NR
8. Borgia (2-3)8
9. University City (2-2)7
10. Confluence (0-1)10
On the bubble: MICDS (3-0), Columbia (4-1), Okawville (3-2), Jennings (2-0), Westminster (4-1), Lutheran North (4-2), Soldan (2-1), John Burroughs (1-1), Whitfield (0-4), DuBourg (1-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked