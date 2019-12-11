|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/11/2019
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (2-2)
|1
|2. Chaminade (0-0)
|2
|3. Collinsville (6-0)
|5
|4. Hazelwood Central (3-2)
|4
|5. East St. Louis (3-3)
|3
|6. Francis Howell (4-0)
|6
|7. Mehlville (3-1)
|7
|8. De Smet (3-2)
|8
|9. Webster Groves (1-0)
|9
|10. Ladue (2-0)
|10
|On the bubble: O'Fallon (5-1), McCluer (4-0), Alton (4-2), Belleville West (3-2), Hazelwood East (3-1), Edwardsville (4-1), Pattonville (3-1), Parkway South (4-0), Troy Buchanan (3-1), Parkway Central (3-1)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/11/2019
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (2-0)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (2-1)
|2
|3. Trinity (3-1)
|3
|4. Mater Dei (6-1)
|5
|5. Alton Marquette (6-1)
|6
|6. Lift For Life (5-2)
|4
|7. Freeburg (4-1)
|NR
|8. Borgia (2-3)
|8
|9. University City (2-2)
|7
|10. Confluence (0-1)
|10
|On the bubble: MICDS (3-0), Columbia (4-1), Okawville (3-2), Jennings (2-0), Westminster (4-1), Lutheran North (4-2), Soldan (2-1), John Burroughs (1-1), Whitfield (0-4), DuBourg (1-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked