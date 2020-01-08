Area boys basketball rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/8/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Collinsville (15-0)
|1
|2. Chaminade (8-0)
|3
|3. CBC (7-4)
|2
|4. Francis Howell (10-1)
|5
|5. Mehlville (9-1)
|7
|6. O'Fallon (11-3)
|6
|7. De Smet (8-3)
|8
|8. McCluer (10-2)
|10
|9. East St. Louis (8-4)
|NR
|10. Webster Groves (8-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Hazelwood Central (6-5), Belleville East (10-5), Alton (9-6), Washington (9-0), Ladue (6-3), Belleville West (7-7), Edwardsville (7-5), Fort Zumwalt North (8-5), Summit (7-3), Fort Zumwalt South (7-2)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/8/2020
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (6-3)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (8-4)
|2
|3. Trinity (9-2)
|3
|4. MICDS (10-1)
|NR
|5. Lift For Life (12-4)
|7
|6. Confluence (5-5)
|6
|7. Westminster (7-3)
|10
|8. O'Fallon Christian (11-2)
|NR
|9. Mater Dei (14-3)
|4
|10. University City (4-5)
|9
|On the bubble: St. Dominic (6-4), Lutheran North (11-4), Soldan (4-4), Freeburg (12-3), Columbia (10-4), Alton Marquette (10-5), Borgia (5-5), Priory (9-2), Hancock (7-2), St. Pius X (8-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked