Area boys basketball rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/15/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Collinsville (17-0)
|1
|2. Francis Howell (14-1)
|4
|3. De Smet (10-4)
|7
|4. CBC (8-6)
|3
|5. Chaminade (9-2)
|2
|6. Mehlville (11-2)
|5
|7. O'Fallon (13-3)
|6
|8. McCluer (11-2)
|8
|9. East St. Louis (9-5)
|9
|10. Belleville East (11-6)
|NR
|On the bubble: SLUH (6-7), Webster Groves (8-4), Hazelwood Central (6-5), Ladue (8-3), Belleville West (8-7), Edwardsville (10-6), Fort Zumwalt South (9-2), Washington (10-1), Fort Zumwalt North (8-6), Alton (9-8)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (8-3)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (8-4)
|2
|3. Trinity (10-2)
|3
|4. Lutheran North (12-4)
|NR
|5. Westminster (9-3)
|7
|6. MICDS (11-2)
|4
|7. O'Fallon Christian (13-2)
|8
|8. Confluence (7-5)
|6
|9. Mater Dei (14-4)
|9
|10. University City (6-5)
|10
|On the bubble: Lift For Life (13-6), Soldan (6-4), Borgia (6-6), St. Dominic (8-4), Freeburg (14-4), Priory (10-2), Alton Marquette (11-6), Okawville (10-5), Hancock (10-2), St. Pius X (10-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked