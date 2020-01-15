Area boys basketball rankings, Week 6
Area boys basketball rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/15/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Collinsville (17-0)1
2. Francis Howell (14-1)4
3. De Smet (10-4)7
4. CBC (8-6)3
5. Chaminade (9-2)2
6. Mehlville (11-2)5
7. O'Fallon (13-3)6
8. McCluer (11-2)8
9. East St. Louis (9-5)9
10. Belleville East (11-6)NR
On the bubble: SLUH (6-7), Webster Groves (8-4), Hazelwood Central (6-5), Ladue (8-3), Belleville West (8-7), Edwardsville (10-6), Fort Zumwalt South (9-2), Washington (10-1), Fort Zumwalt North (8-6), Alton (9-8)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (8-3)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (8-4)2
3. Trinity (10-2)3
4. Lutheran North (12-4)NR
5. Westminster (9-3)7
6. MICDS (11-2)4
7. O'Fallon Christian (13-2)8
8. Confluence (7-5)6
9. Mater Dei (14-4)9
10. University City (6-5)10
On the bubble: Lift For Life (13-6), Soldan (6-4), Borgia (6-6), St. Dominic (8-4), Freeburg (14-4), Priory (10-2), Alton Marquette (11-6), Okawville (10-5), Hancock (10-2), St. Pius X (10-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
