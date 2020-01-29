Area boys basketball rankings, Week 8
0 comments

Area boys basketball rankings, Week 8

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/29/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Collinsville (22-0)1
2. Francis Howell (17-1)2
3. CBC (12-6)3
4. Chaminade (12-3)4
5. De Smet (12-5)5
6. Mehlville (13-3)6
7. O'Fallon (17-4)7
8. McCluer (13-2)8
9. East St. Louis (14-7)9
10. Belleville East (13-7)10
On the bubble: SLUH (9-7), Webster Groves (12-6), Hazelwood Central (8-7), Belleville West (10-9), Edwardsville (14-7), Ladue (11-5), Fort Zumwalt South (12-3), Washington (12-3), Fort Zumwalt North (11-6), Alton (10-12)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/29/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (13-4)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (11-5)2
3. Trinity (13-4)3
4. Lutheran North (15-4)4
5. Westminster (14-3)5
6. MICDS (14-3)6
7. Mater Dei (18-5)7
8. O'Fallon Christian (15-3)8
9. Confluence (10-6)9
10. University City (8-7)10
On the bubble: Soldan (9-8), Lift For Life (14-8), St. Dominic (10-6), Borgia (9-7), Freeburg (18-5), Priory (10-5), Alton Marquette (16-6), Okawville (12-7), Hancock (13-3), St. Pius X (13-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports