Area boys basketball rankings, Week 8

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/29/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Collinsville (22-0)
|1
|2. Francis Howell (17-1)
|2
|3. CBC (12-6)
|3
|4. Chaminade (12-3)
|4
|5. De Smet (12-5)
|5
|6. Mehlville (13-3)
|6
|7. O'Fallon (17-4)
|7
|8. McCluer (13-2)
|8
|9. East St. Louis (14-7)
|9
|10. Belleville East (13-7)
|10
|On the bubble: SLUH (9-7), Webster Groves (12-6), Hazelwood Central (8-7), Belleville West (10-9), Edwardsville (14-7), Ladue (11-5), Fort Zumwalt South (12-3), Washington (12-3), Fort Zumwalt North (11-6), Alton (10-12)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/29/2020
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (13-4)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (11-5)
|2
|3. Trinity (13-4)
|3
|4. Lutheran North (15-4)
|4
|5. Westminster (14-3)
|5
|6. MICDS (14-3)
|6
|7. Mater Dei (18-5)
|7
|8. O'Fallon Christian (15-3)
|8
|9. Confluence (10-6)
|9
|10. University City (8-7)
|10
|On the bubble: Soldan (9-8), Lift For Life (14-8), St. Dominic (10-6), Borgia (9-7), Freeburg (18-5), Priory (10-5), Alton Marquette (16-6), Okawville (12-7), Hancock (13-3), St. Pius X (13-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked