Area boys rankings, Week 7
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/22/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Collinsville (19-0)1
2. Francis Howell (15-1)2
3. CBC (10-6)4
4. Chaminade (10-2)5
5. De Smet (11-4)3
6. Mehlville (12-2)6
7. O'Fallon (15-4)7
8. McCluer (12-2)8
9. East St. Louis (10-6)9
10. Belleville East (11-6)10
On the bubble: SLUH (8-7), Webster Groves (10-5), Hazelwood Central (7-5), Ladue (9-4), Belleville West (8-8), Edwardsville (11-7), Fort Zumwalt South (10-3), Washington (10-3), Fort Zumwalt North (9-6), Alton (10-9)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (10-4)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (9-5)2
3. Trinity (10-3)3
4. Lutheran North (13-4)4
5. Westminster (12-3)5
6. MICDS (12-2)6
7. Mater Dei (15-4)9
8. O'Fallon Christian (15-2)7
9. Confluence (10-6)8
10. University City (6-7)10
On the bubble: Soldan (7-6), Lift For Life (14-6), St. Dominic (9-5), Borgia (7-7), Freeburg (15-4), Priory (10-3), Alton Marquette (11-6), Okawville (11-5), Hancock (11-2), St. Pius X (11-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
