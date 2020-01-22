Area boys rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/22/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Collinsville (19-0)
|1
|2. Francis Howell (15-1)
|2
|3. CBC (10-6)
|4
|4. Chaminade (10-2)
|5
|5. De Smet (11-4)
|3
|6. Mehlville (12-2)
|6
|7. O'Fallon (15-4)
|7
|8. McCluer (12-2)
|8
|9. East St. Louis (10-6)
|9
|10. Belleville East (11-6)
|10
|On the bubble: SLUH (8-7), Webster Groves (10-5), Hazelwood Central (7-5), Ladue (9-4), Belleville West (8-8), Edwardsville (11-7), Fort Zumwalt South (10-3), Washington (10-3), Fort Zumwalt North (9-6), Alton (10-9)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (10-4)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (9-5)
|2
|3. Trinity (10-3)
|3
|4. Lutheran North (13-4)
|4
|5. Westminster (12-3)
|5
|6. MICDS (12-2)
|6
|7. Mater Dei (15-4)
|9
|8. O'Fallon Christian (15-2)
|7
|9. Confluence (10-6)
|8
|10. University City (6-7)
|10
|On the bubble: Soldan (7-6), Lift For Life (14-6), St. Dominic (9-5), Borgia (7-7), Freeburg (15-4), Priory (10-3), Alton Marquette (11-6), Okawville (11-5), Hancock (11-2), St. Pius X (11-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked