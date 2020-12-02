Area high school boys basketball rankings, preseason

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/2/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (0-0)
|NR
|2. Chaminade (0-0)
|NR
|3. East St. Louis (0-0)
|NR
|4. De Smet (0-0)
|NR
|5. Francis Howell (1-0)
|NR
|6. Webster Groves (0-0)
|NR
|7. Edwardsville (0-0)
|NR
|8. Hazelwood Central (0-0)
|NR
|9. Belleville West (0-0)
|NR
|10. Mascoutah (0-0)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Cardinal Ritter (0-0)
|NR
|2. Vashon (0-0)
|NR
|3. University City (3-0)
|NR
|4. Westminster (1-0)
|NR
|5. O'Fallon Christian (1-0)
|NR
|6. MICDS (0-0)
|NR
|7. St. Dominic (1-1)
|NR
|8. Jennings (0-0)
|NR
|9. Roxana (0-0)
|NR
|10. Normandy (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
