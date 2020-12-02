 Skip to main content
Area high school boys basketball rankings, preseason
Area high school boys basketball rankings, preseason

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/2/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (0-0)NR
2. Chaminade (0-0)NR
3. East St. Louis (0-0)NR
4. De Smet (0-0)NR
5. Francis Howell (1-0)NR
6. Webster Groves (0-0)NR
7. Edwardsville (0-0)NR
8. Hazelwood Central (0-0)NR
9. Belleville West (0-0)NR
10. Mascoutah (0-0)NR
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/2/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Cardinal Ritter (0-0)NR
2. Vashon (0-0)NR
3. University City (3-0)NR
4. Westminster (1-0)NR
5. O'Fallon Christian (1-0)NR
6. MICDS (0-0)NR
7. St. Dominic (1-1)NR
8. Jennings (0-0)NR
9. Roxana (0-0)NR
10. Normandy (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
