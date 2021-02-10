 Skip to main content
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/10/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Chaminade (14-1)1
2. CBC (12-2)2
3. Francis Howell (13-3)3
4. De Smet (10-6)4
5. Pattonville (14-1)5
6. Webster Groves (11-4)6
7. Fort Zumwalt North (18-2)8
8. Edwardsville (2-0)NR
9. Eureka (15-4)10
10. Kirkwood (14-5)7
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/10/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (7-0)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (13-3)2
3. MICDS (16-1)3
4. University City (13-3)4
5. Westminster (15-4)5
6. Confluence (10-6)6
7. O'Fallon Christian (15-5)7
8. St. Dominic (14-5)8
9. Priory (15-5)9
10. Miller Career (7-3)10

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
