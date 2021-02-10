Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/10/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Chaminade (14-1)
|1
|2. CBC (12-2)
|2
|3. Francis Howell (13-3)
|3
|4. De Smet (10-6)
|4
|5. Pattonville (14-1)
|5
|6. Webster Groves (11-4)
|6
|7. Fort Zumwalt North (18-2)
|8
|8. Edwardsville (2-0)
|NR
|9. Eureka (15-4)
|10
|10. Kirkwood (14-5)
|7
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/10/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (7-0)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (13-3)
|2
|3. MICDS (16-1)
|3
|4. University City (13-3)
|4
|5. Westminster (15-4)
|5
|6. Confluence (10-6)
|6
|7. O'Fallon Christian (15-5)
|7
|8. St. Dominic (14-5)
|8
|9. Priory (15-5)
|9
|10. Miller Career (7-3)
|10
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.