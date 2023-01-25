 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/25/2023 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (15-4)1
2. Belleville East (20-3)2
3. O'Fallon (17-5)4
4. Chaminade (14-4)3
5. Kirkwood (15-0)6
6. De Smet (11-4)7
7. Troy Buchanan (13-3)10
8. SLUH (11-6)NR
9. Triad (19-5)NR
10. Ladue (14-4)8
On the bubble: CBC (10-8), Collinsville (15-9), Francis Howell (11-8), Parkway West (11-5), Mascoutah (16-6)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/25/2023 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (10-7)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (15-3)2
3. Columbia (22-2)4
4. Breese Central (20-3)3
5. John Burroughs (12-5)5
6. MICDS (13-5)6
7. Miller Career (8-7)7
8. Borgia (17-2)8
9. Westminster (11-6)9
10. St. Charles (15-2-1)NR
On the bubble: Whitfield (9-8), Gibault (19-4), Alton Marquette (13-11), Highland (17-7), Festus (15-3-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
