Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/25/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (15-4)
|1
|2. Belleville East (20-3)
|2
|3. O'Fallon (17-5)
|4
|4. Chaminade (14-4)
|3
|5. Kirkwood (15-0)
|6
|6. De Smet (11-4)
|7
|7. Troy Buchanan (13-3)
|10
|8. SLUH (11-6)
|NR
|9. Triad (19-5)
|NR
|10. Ladue (14-4)
|8
|On the bubble: CBC (10-8), Collinsville (15-9), Francis Howell (11-8), Parkway West (11-5), Mascoutah (16-6)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (10-7)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (15-3)
|2
|3. Columbia (22-2)
|4
|4. Breese Central (20-3)
|3
|5. John Burroughs (12-5)
|5
|6. MICDS (13-5)
|6
|7. Miller Career (8-7)
|7
|8. Borgia (17-2)
|8
|9. Westminster (11-6)
|9
|10. St. Charles (15-2-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Whitfield (9-8), Gibault (19-4), Alton Marquette (13-11), Highland (17-7), Festus (15-3-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked