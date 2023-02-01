Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/1/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (17-4)
|1
|2. Belleville East (21-3)
|2
|3. Kirkwood (18-0)
|5
|4. Chaminade (14-6)
|4
|5. O'Fallon (17-6)
|3
|6. Troy Buchanan (15-4)
|7
|7. De Smet (13-5)
|6
|8. SLUH (12-6)
|8
|9. Triad (21-6)
|9
|10. Ladue (15-4)
|10
|On the bubble: CBC (11-9), Collinsville (17-9), Edwardsville (15-8), Parkway West (12-6), Fort Zumwalt South (15-3)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (11-7)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (16-3)
|2
|3. Columbia (24-2)
|3
|4. Breese Central (22-3)
|4
|5. John Burroughs (14-6)
|5
|6. MICDS (14-6)
|6
|7. Miller Career (10-7)
|7
|8. Borgia (18-3)
|8
|9. Westminster (12-7)
|9
|10. St. Charles (16-3-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Highland (18-8), Whitfield (10-9), Gibault (20-5), Alton Marquette (13-11), Festus (16-3-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked