Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/1/2023 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (17-4)1
2. Belleville East (21-3)2
3. Kirkwood (18-0)5
4. Chaminade (14-6)4
5. O'Fallon (17-6)3
6. Troy Buchanan (15-4)7
7. De Smet (13-5)6
8. SLUH (12-6)8
9. Triad (21-6)9
10. Ladue (15-4)10
On the bubble: CBC (11-9), Collinsville (17-9), Edwardsville (15-8), Parkway West (12-6), Fort Zumwalt South (15-3)

Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (11-7)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (16-3)2
3. Columbia (24-2)3
4. Breese Central (22-3)4
5. John Burroughs (14-6)5
6. MICDS (14-6)6
7. Miller Career (10-7)7
8. Borgia (18-3)8
9. Westminster (12-7)9
10. St. Charles (16-3-1)10
On the bubble: Highland (18-8), Whitfield (10-9), Gibault (20-5), Alton Marquette (13-11), Festus (16-3-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
