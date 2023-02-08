|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/8/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Belleville East (23-4)
|2
|2. East St. Louis (18-6)
|1
|3. Kirkwood (19-0)
|3
|4. Troy Buchanan (17-4)
|6
|5. Chaminade (15-8)
|4
|6. De Smet (15-5)
|7
|7. Collinsville (19-9)
|NR
|8. SLUH (13-8)
|8
|9. Triad (22-6)
|9
|10. O'Fallon (19-7)
|5
|On the bubble: CBC (12-9), Edwardsville (17-8), Ladue (17-5), Parkway West (14-6), Mascoutah (20-7)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (13-7)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (18-3)
|2
|3. Breese Central (23-4)
|4
|4. Columbia (25-3)
|3
|5. John Burroughs (16-6)
|5
|6. MICDS (16-6)
|6
|7. Miller Career (12-8)
|7
|8. Borgia (20-3)
|8
|9. Westminster (14-7)
|9
|10. St. Charles (17-3-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Gibault (22-6), Highland (18-9), Freeburg (20-9), Whitfield (10-11), St. Mary's (11-11)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked