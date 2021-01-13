 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 6
0 comments

Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 6

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/13/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (4-0)1
2. Chaminade (6-1)2
3. Francis Howell (8-3)3
4. Pattonville (7-0)4
5. De Smet (6-3)5
6. Webster Groves (6-3)6
7. Marquette (8-2)8
8. Washington (9-2)9
9. Parkway West (7-3)10
10. Fort Zumwalt South (8-3)NR
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/13/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (6-0)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (6-3)2
3. MICDS (9-0)3
4. Westminster (6-2)4
5. St. Dominic (9-2)6
6. Confluence (7-4)5
7. University City (7-2)7
8. O'Fallon Christian (7-3)8
9. Priory (7-0)9
10. Miller Career (6-2)10

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports