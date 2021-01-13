Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/13/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (4-0)
|1
|2. Chaminade (6-1)
|2
|3. Francis Howell (8-3)
|3
|4. Pattonville (7-0)
|4
|5. De Smet (6-3)
|5
|6. Webster Groves (6-3)
|6
|7. Marquette (8-2)
|8
|8. Washington (9-2)
|9
|9. Parkway West (7-3)
|10
|10. Fort Zumwalt South (8-3)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (6-0)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (6-3)
|2
|3. MICDS (9-0)
|3
|4. Westminster (6-2)
|4
|5. St. Dominic (9-2)
|6
|6. Confluence (7-4)
|5
|7. University City (7-2)
|7
|8. O'Fallon Christian (7-3)
|8
|9. Priory (7-0)
|9
|10. Miller Career (6-2)
|10
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked