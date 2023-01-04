 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 7

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/4/2023 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (9-1)3
2. Belleville East (13-2)1
3. O'Fallon (12-4)6
4. CBC (9-5)4
5. Chaminade (5-1)2
6. Collinsville (12-5)5
7. Kirkwood (9-0)NR
8. Ladue (9-3)10
9. De Smet (7-3)8
10. Troy Buchanan (8-3)7
On the bubble: Vianney (9-5), Parkway West (8-3), Mascoutah (13-4), Francis Howell (6-5), Parkway South (10-3)

People are also reading…

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/4/2023 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (6-5)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (9-3)2
3. Breese Central (14-2)3
4. MICDS (9-3)4
5. Miller Career (7-4)NR
6. Columbia (14-2)6
7. John Burroughs (7-4)7
8. Borgia (12-0)8
9. Westminster (7-5)NR
10. Whitfield (6-6)9
On the bubble: Lift For Life (5-4), St. Charles (10-2), Gibault (12-3), Mater Dei (8-6), Orchard Farm (8-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News